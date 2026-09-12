Blizzard Announces New Animated 'Diablo' Series Coming to Netflix

"We are thrilled to share that we are in development on a new animated series for Diablo with Netflix," she said. "As a big Diablo player myself, and as someone who loves the indulgent darkness of Sanctuary, I am very excited to see this project come to life."

Blizzard president Johanna Faries made the announcement during the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday (September 12).

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it's bringing the world of Diablo to Netflix as an animated series.

Faries also made clear the studio does not intend to stop at one franchise. "And Diablo, I promise, is just the beginning," she said. "To our Overwatch community, to our Warcraft community, and who knows, maybe even some of our other universes, just know there are great discussions being had, and trust me, while I begged and pleaded to be able to say more today, I can't spill the beans just yet."

Blizzard’s upcoming Diablo series wasn’t the only announcement made at BlizzCon. The company also showed a first glimpse of Diablo V, set for spring 2029, and revealed the Amazon as the next class heading to Diablo IV. World of Warcraft Forever, an expanded take on the 2004 original, arrives in November, and an open-world StarCraft 3 is slated for 2030.

A Diablo series has been circling Netflix for years. Rumors surfaced in 2018, and by February 2020, then Activision Blizzard Studios co-president Nick van Dyk claimed on social media that an anime-style adaptation was in pre-production for the platform.

This is also the first BlizzCon since Microsoft closed its $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard in 2023.

Netflix’s Diablo series will join Castlevania in Netflix's roster of game-derived animation.