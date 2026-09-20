Man Accused of Extorting Carrot Top Over Explicit Recording Denies Blackmail Allegation

The man accused by Carrot Top's legal team of attempting to extort the comedian over an alleged sexually explicit recording is denying the allegations, claiming he never threatened to make the footage public.
Brian Evans responded to allegations contained in a Sept. 3 legal filing, telling TMZ that the recording at the center of the dispute had already been deleted as part of an earlier settlement.
"I never threatened - ever - to post any video anywhere in exchange for a settlement," Evans said. "The video they are discussing - as I made very clear - was deleted a long time ago in accordance with the prior settlement."
Evans' response comes after attorneys for Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, accused him of demanding $500,000 while threatening to place the alleged recording into a court docket if a settlement wasn't reached.
Evans denies making such a threat and also pushed back against any suggestion that he bears responsibility for Thompson's recent hospitalization following an apparent suicide attempt.
He said he was "sorry that Scott apparently did something to hurt himself" and expressed sympathy for the 61-year-old comedian.
"I do not consider Scott to be a bad person ... based on what I know - but he made a few decisions that were not good ones," Evans said. "That is not a reason to hurt himself."
Evans continued by distancing himself from Thompson's actions while saying he was relieved the comedian survived.
"Finally, it's not my fault … that Scott did what he did. We don't even actually know what he did," he said. "He survived and I am glad about that. Scott is still young and has a big life ahead of him. It's not my intent to bring this guy down. It's the opposite."
The denial follows claims from Thompson's attorney that Evans threatened to introduce the alleged explicit footage into the public court record unless Thompson's legal team agreed to a $500,000 payment.
Page Six first reported details of the dispute.
Thompson remains hospitalized after the reported incident Friday, and a scheduled performance was canceled amid his hospitalization.