Man Accused of Extorting Carrot Top Over Explicit Recording Denies Blackmail Allegation

The man accused by Carrot Top's legal team of attempting to extort the comedian over an alleged sexually explicit recording is denying the allegations, claiming he never threatened to make the footage public.

Brian Evans responded to allegations contained in a Sept. 3 legal filing, telling TMZ that the recording at the center of the dispute had already been deleted as part of an earlier settlement.

"I never threatened - ever - to post any video anywhere in exchange for a settlement," Evans said. "The video they are discussing - as I made very clear - was deleted a long time ago in accordance with the prior settlement."

Evans' response comes after attorneys for Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, accused him of demanding $500,000 while threatening to place the alleged recording into a court docket if a settlement wasn't reached.

Evans denies making such a threat and also pushed back against any suggestion that he bears responsibility for Thompson's recent hospitalization following an apparent suicide attempt.