Pop Culture

‘Blade Runner 2099’ Trailer Starring Michelle Yeoh Premieres at NYCC

Prime Video premiered the full trailer and key art for its eight-episode limited series at New York Comic-Con, with all episodes landing Nov. 25.

Michelle Yeoh in 'Blade Runner 2099'
YouTube/Prime Video

Key Takeaways

  • Prime Video premiered the first full trailer and key art for "Blade Runner 2099" at New York Comic-Con on Oct. 10, following July's teaser at San Diego Comic-Con.
  • Michelle Yeoh stars as Olwen, a Replicant Blade Runner with only days to live who is secretly searching for a missing Blade Runner named Merrick while posing as a hunter of human insurgents.
  • Showrunner Silka Luisa said the eight-episode limited series is set 50 years after "Blade Runner 2049," in a Los Angeles rebuilt after a Replicant uprising that humans lost.
  • Hunter Schafer plays Cora, a fugitive hiding from LAPD Blade Runners who goes undercover and partners with Olwen, with all eight episodes releasing Nov. 25 on Prime Video.

The first full trailer for Blade Runner 2099 is here, and it provides the first full look at Michelle Yeoh’s hunter, who has just days to live as chaos unfolds.

Prime Video premiered the first full trailer and key art for Blade Runner 2099 at New York Comic-Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, three months after the series got its first teaser at San Diego Comic-Con in July. Attached is the eerie tagline: "The future of humanity is no longer human."

The eight-episode limited series flips the franchise's central dynamic. Showrunner Silka Luisa told the NYCC panel that the story picks up half a century after the events of Blade Runner 2049, in a Los Angeles rebuilt after a Replicant uprising, with humans on the losing side.

"We are 50 years after [Blade Runner] 2049 and, bad news, the worst has happened," Luisa said. "The replicant uprising... has taken place and the humans have lost... the big question it asks is, 'What happens when our time as a species ends?'"

Yeoh plays Olwen, a Replicant Blade Runner only days from dying. Olwen is officially assigned to root out human insurgents, but she’s actuallly looking for a Blade Runner who’s gone missing.

Hunter Schafer plays Cora, who takes on one last identity to stay alive and ends up partnered with Olwen on the hunt for a runaway whose secret could bring the fragile city down.

Schafer described Cora as "more or less a fugitive in hiding from LAPD Blade Runners" who goes undercover with the LAPD as a Blade Runner after her work is raided.

Luisa, Yeoh and Schafer took the NYCC stage with cast members Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben and Matthew Needham, plus Alcon co-founders and executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. Scott executive produces, Jonathan van Tulleken directed the first two episodes, and production ran largely out of Prague's Barrandov Studios with additional work in Barcelona.

Harrison Ford, who played Rick Deckard in both the 1982 film and 2017's Blade Runner 2049, does not appear.

All eight episodes of Blade Runner 2099 drop at once on Nov. 25 on Prime Video.

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