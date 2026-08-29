Anime Open-World Game 'Ananta' Set to Arrive in January

The January window puts the game's arrival several months after GTA VI 's anticipated November release, which is a good thing — considering the game looks like a Grand Theft Auto title inspired by anime.

Developer Naked Rain and publisher NetEase Games have confirmed that Ananta will launch globally on January 15, 2027, on PS5, PC, iOS, and Android, as a free-to-play title.

Ananta, the long-awaited open-world anime action game, has been given a firm release date set for next year.

Alongside the date, a new trailer scored to The Cranberries' 1992 single "Dreams" introduced Chongxiao, a second launch city inspired by Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Tokyo. The setting brings martial-arts-driven combat into the mix, with players able to track down in-game masters to learn Shaolin kung fu techniques and other fighting styles.

Chongxiao joins Nova City, the game's first setting, which has drawn frequent comparisons to Vice City from the GTA series.

Players take the role of Captain, a member of a struggling peacekeeping organization called the ACD, searching for a missing father while rebuilding the group's standing. Traversal spans wall-climbing, parkour, grappling, and Spider-Man-style swinging with no stamina penalty, while open-world activities run from jet skis and flying vehicles to arcades, gyms, and tow-truck side jobs.

One of the more notable design calls is the monetization model: Ananta carries no gacha mechanics for character unlocks. Naked Rain has said Ananta will not use a character-gacha system; playable characters will instead be unlocked through gameplay.

Ananta began life as Project Mugen when it was first revealed at Gamescom in August 2023, before being renamed in November 2024.