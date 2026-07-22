The New York Yankees are currently holding strong in the American League playoff picture, boasting a 56-44 record and sitting comfortably atop the AL Wild Card standings while trailing the Tampa Bay Rays in the highly competitive AL East. However, the Bronx Bombers are attempting to navigate the final stretch of the season without one of their heavy hitters, Giancarlo Stanton.
The outfielder has been sidelined since suffering a right calf strain on April 24, and the timeline for his return remains incredibly murky. After months of frustrating rehab stalls, Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently added to the confusion by walking back a previous update, ultimately leaving fans to sort out the confusion.
A Frustrating Series of Setbacks
Stanton’s recovery process has been far from smooth. Initially, there was hope that the veteran designated hitter would only miss a short period, but a mid-June setback while running the bases sent things into the land of the unknown. As highlighted by NJ.com, Boone recently walked back one of the more definitive updates on Stanton's status.
After MLB reporters noted there was essentially "no timeline" for Stanton’s return, Boone offered a notoriously vague counter, stating that Stanton is "actually doing pretty well" while speaking on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast. For a fanbase exhausted by chronic injury issues, Boone’s inability to provide a concrete return date only fuels the speculation that Stanton is nowhere near ready for live pitching.
Surviving the AL East Grind
Despite missing Stanton for nearly three months, the Yankees have managed to keep their World Series aspirations alive. Holding a 56-44 record entering late July, New York has leaned heavily on breakout performances from young talent. Players like Ben Rice have remained consistent in his absence.
However, surviving the AL East and making a deep postseason run are two tall tasks, especially with the Rays leading the way and the Boston Red Sox in the midst of a 15-game winning streak. The Yankees’ final stretch of games is going to be more than pivotal, but a late-season surge to win the AL East would go a long way.
What’s Next for Stanton?
With August rapidly approaching, the clock is ticking for Stanton to at least make a return to baseball activities. There’s no question that a calf strain is a tricky injury for aging players with injury histories, and with Stanton at 36 years old, rushing the recovery could result in a season-ending setback. At this point, the Yankees are simply playing a waiting game. Stanton must successfully complete a running progression and some minor league rehab. Considering he’s only played in 24 games this season, fans have their fingers crossed that he’ll return to the mix before postseason play. However, in those 14 games, Stanton had three home runs and 14 RBIs, so there’s reason for optimism that he can return to form when he does get back in the lineup.
If you’re looking for some positive news, it’s that the odds still bode well for the Yankees to contend for the World Series. Fanatics currently have them at +520, the second-best odds behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers.
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