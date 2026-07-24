Transformers

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Taraji P. Henson.
Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson on Not Landing Franchise Role: 'I’m Not Gonna Cry About It'

Reflecting on her early career, the actor said her "discernment" told her she would have a different outcome than former co-star Tyrese, who is attached to two different franchises.

Jaelani Turner-Williams98 days ago
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - OCTOBER 12: Missy Elliott performs ahead of the IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO World Light Heavyweight titles' fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitrii Bivol as part of the Riyadh Season - IV Crown Showdown card at Kingdom Arena on October 12, 2024 in Riyadh.
Music

Missy Elliott Makes ‘Transformers’-Style Entrance at Coachella

The hip-hop icon performed her classics for the Indio crowd on Coachella night one.

Jaelani Turner-Williams469 days ago
Will Smith in a dark suit smiling and pointing, standing in front of a poster featuring his name and an image of himself from a movie
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Eyes 'Transformers' Filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. to Direct 'I Am Legend' Sequel

The studio announced a sequel to the 2007 blockbuster in March 2022.

Brad Callas728 days ago
Large Optimus Prime robot statue with intricate mechanical details, standing outdoors amidst trees
Pop Culture

Man Named Optimus Prime Arrested in Texas on Car Theft Charges

Earlier this month, police stopped the 37-year-old human after he was seen driving a vehicle that was previously reported stolen.

Brad Callas775 days ago
transformers new trailer still
Pop Culture

Watch the New ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer

Dominique Fishback, fresh off her 'Swarm' starring turn, leads the cast of the next entry in the 'Transformers' franchise. A new trailer was released Thursday.

Trace William Cowen1186 days ago
Advertisement
A screenshot from the Transformers Rise of the Beasts trailer
Pop Culture

The First Trailer for 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Is Here

The trailer for 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,' the first movie in the series since 2018's prequel 'Bumblebee,'​​​​​​​ has finally arrived.

Joe Price1332 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event
Pop Culture

Megan Fox on Drinking Drops of MGK's Blood for 'Ritual Purposes,' Time She Felt She 'Wasn’t Allowed to Be a Human'

Fox also spoke on how misogyny and objectification led her to take a step back from acting earlier in her career, making two movies from 2013 through 2018.

Joe Price1551 days ago
Fishback
Pop Culture

Dominique Fishback to Star in Steven Caple Jr.'s 'Transformers' Film With Anthony Ramos

The 'Judas and the Black Messiah' actress is reportedly in final negotiations to land the lead role opposite Anthony Ramos. The film is set to premiere in 2022.

Joshua Espinoza1913 days ago
A Hasbro sign hangs above the Hasbro booth at the Licensing Expo 2016.
Music

Hasbro Sells eOne's Music Business to Investment Firm for $385 Million Cash

The toymaker Hasbro is selling Entertainment One's music business to the investment firm Blackstone. eOne owns the catalogs to Death Row Records.

Gavin Evans1916 days ago
anthony-ramos
Pop Culture

‘In the Heights’ Star Anthony Ramos Looks to Lead Upcoming ‘Transformers’ Film

'In the Heights' star Anthony Ramos is reportedly a frontrunner to star in Paramount's new 'Transformers' franchise that's currently in development.

Jordan Rose1941 days ago
Advertisement
Angel Manuel Soto
Pop Culture

New 'Transformers' Film in the Works From Director Angel Manuel Soto

The film, which will be written by Marco Ramirez, is described as a stand-alone project, as it won't be connected to the previous Michael Bay movies.

Joshua Espinoza1947 days ago
Josh Cooley
Pop Culture

'Toy Story 4' Director Josh Cooley Is Working on Animated 'Transformers' Prequel

Josh Cooley has been tapped to direct the long-awaited film, with a script by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

Joshua Espinoza2278 days ago
"Transformers: The Last Knight" cast attend a fan event.
Pop Culture

Two 'Transformers' Films Are in Development

So far, there are no directors attached to either 'Transformers' film.

Jose Martinez2371 days ago
Transformers
Pop Culture

‘Transformers’ Is Getting an Animated Origin Story Series on Netflix

The new 'Transformers'​​​​​​​ origin series will debut sometime in 2020.

Joe Price2717 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App