Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner Murder Case: Couple's Son Nick Won't Face Death Penalty If Convicted

Nick Reiner, accused of killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, inside their home last December, is not facing the possibility of the death penalty should he be convicted as charged.

This was among the updates in the case detailed by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman at a press conference on Tuesday (Sept. 15). As Hochman explained, the nature of Reiner’s first-degree murder charges, specifically the addition of special allegations including lying in wait, meant that the death penalty was potentially on the table if convicted. However, after a “rigorous review,” plus conversations with the family, Hochman’s office has decided not to go this route.

“We have spoken to prosecutors, law enforcement, and I've worked with the most senior people in the district attorney's office,” Hochman said Tuesday. “After a careful and thorough review of all these factors, the district attorney's office will not be seeking the death penalty in this case. That means that the maximum sentence that Mr. Weiner will be looking at is life without the possibility of parole.”