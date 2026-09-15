Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner Murder Case: Couple's Son Nick Won't Face Death Penalty If Convicted

Nick Reiner, accused of killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, inside their home last December, is not facing the possibility of the death penalty should he be convicted as charged.
This was among the updates in the case detailed by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman at a press conference on Tuesday (Sept. 15). As Hochman explained, the nature of Reiner’s first-degree murder charges, specifically the addition of special allegations including lying in wait, meant that the death penalty was potentially on the table if convicted. However, after a “rigorous review,” plus conversations with the family, Hochman’s office has decided not to go this route.
“We have spoken to prosecutors, law enforcement, and I've worked with the most senior people in the district attorney's office,” Hochman said Tuesday. “After a careful and thorough review of all these factors, the district attorney's office will not be seeking the death penalty in this case. That means that the maximum sentence that Mr. Weiner will be looking at is life without the possibility of parole.”
Hochman’s presser also saw mention of the family’s request to have grand jury transcripts sealed, arguing that the release of certain information, namely further details of the killing of Rob and Michele, would cause “additional trauma and harm.” A judge will make the final call.
Elsewhere, Hochman pointed to an effort to secure a deadline on when the defense in the case can file a motion to dismiss. As for the trial, he estimates that it will not begin until next year, though “the government will be ready to proceed” whenever the defense is.
In August, a grand jury indictment was unsealed charging Reiner, 33, in the murders of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. Prosecutors have accused Reiner of fatally stabbing his parents on Dec. 14 inside their Brentwood home before fleeing. He has pleaded not guilty.