D4vd Murder Case: Death Penalty 'Perfect for This Kind of Human Being,' Says Celeste's Family

D4vd is the “perfect” candidate for the death penalty, per the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The Withered artist, real name David Burke, is charged with murdering 14-year-old Celeste and mutilating her remains in April 2025. He’s also charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. In a surprising development last month, his lawyers withdrew as counsel, leading to the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office stepping in. D4vd has pleaded not guilty.

Now, in a statement shared with The California Post over the weekend, Celeste’s family is calling for the death penalty if D4vd is ultimately convicted.