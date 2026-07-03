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Pop Culture
Nick Reiner Accuses Trustee of Blocking $1.5M from Family Trust as Double Murder Trial Looms
As the Hollywood heir fights double murder charges, he accuses a longtime trustee of blocking money he says he’s owed—and needs to hire a top defense lawyer.
Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago