Lizzo Gives PlaqueBoyMax a Lesson in Self-Love After Bizarre OjaySuave Confrontation

Key Takeaways
- Lizzo urged the importance of self-love after PlaqueBoyMax was confronted by OjaySuave in a bizarre, intense Streamer University moment.
- The Grammy winner challenged Max to name several things he loves about himself, all while reminding him that the opinions of others carry little value.
- Max got the last laugh, later taking home a Streamer University award.
Lizzo gave PlaqueBoyMax a timely lesson on the importance of self-love after he was made the subject of a bizarre and intense diatribe from OjaySuave at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University this weekend.
“He just said some shit that just bothered me kinda,” Max told the Bitch artist, who was a staffer for the 2026 edition of Streamer University, on Sunday (July 19) when asked what had transpired the night before. “Called me demonic and shit, said my parents are not proud of me.”
Indeed, the moment in question saw Max standing in silence as OjaySuave launched into a lengthy screed apparently inspired by the streamer’s recently revealed “diva” tattoo. But as Lizzo pointed out, such criticism is of little actual consequence.
The four-time Grammy winner challenged Max to partake in what she billed as a 60-second “self-love class” in which he was tasked with naming five things he loves about himself. This led to Max highlighting his passion, creativity, and more before Lizzo doubled down on the pep talk.
“I want you to remember those things that you just said about yourself,” she advised. “Don’t remember what somebody who don’t even know you said about you last night, because who are they? His opinion of you is none of your what? Business. Your business is your business, and you’re a multimillionaire. Period. Am I right?”
Lizzo went on to provide Max with a few positive affirmations, “My parents are proud of me” and “I’m a child of god” among them.
“Walk with your head high,” she added. “Don’t let nobody talk down to you.”
Several streamers were quick to jump to Max’s defense after the moment that inspired all of this. Giovanna Ramos, for example, questioned the reasoning behind why OjaySuave would inundate Max with “five minutes straight” of him “saying weird shit.”
Max, notably, ultimately got the last laugh by taking home the Streamer University award for Best Roommates alongside Wardrobe, whom he praised as “a real friend.”