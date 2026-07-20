Lizzo Gives PlaqueBoyMax a Lesson in Self-Love After Bizarre OjaySuave Confrontation

Lizzo gave PlaqueBoyMax a timely lesson on the importance of self-love after he was made the subject of a bizarre and intense diatribe from OjaySuave at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University this weekend.

“He just said some shit that just bothered me kinda,” Max told the Bitch artist, who was a staffer for the 2026 edition of Streamer University, on Sunday (July 19) when asked what had transpired the night before. “Called me demonic and shit, said my parents are not proud of me.”

Indeed, the moment in question saw Max standing in silence as OjaySuave launched into a lengthy screed apparently inspired by the streamer’s recently revealed “diva” tattoo. But as Lizzo pointed out, such criticism is of little actual consequence.

The four-time Grammy winner challenged Max to partake in what she billed as a 60-second “self-love class” in which he was tasked with naming five things he loves about himself. This led to Max highlighting his passion, creativity, and more before Lizzo doubled down on the pep talk.