Kylie Jenner on Changing Son’s Name From Wolf to Aire: 'The Hardest Thing I've Ever Done in My Life'

Kylie Jenner says changing her and Travis Scott’s son’s name was “the hardest thing” she’s ever had to do.

The reveal comes in an interview with Rory Satran for WSJ. Magazine, the main focus of which is Jenner’s new Khy line. As previously reported, the former couple’s son—born in February 2022—was first known as Wolf Jacques Webster before his name was legally changed to Aire Webster.

"That was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Jenner said in the new interview. "I'm still like, 'Did I make the right decision?'" Looking back on the original name, Jenner recalled not being able to “make a decision or think straight” due to postpartum depression.

“I could not name him,” she said, adding that she felt like “a failure” for not having “a name for my son.”

Jenner and Scott both share their son, Aire, and five-year-old daughter Stormi. At the top of this year, reports surfaced that the two had again decided to go their separate ways. In recent months, Jenner has been in romance-related headlines with Timothée Chalamet.

As for the Khy launch, the line promises to provide “creativity, collaboration, and quality” at a price point deemed “accessible.” The first collection, a collab with Namilia, is set to launch on Nov. 1.