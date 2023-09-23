Kylie Jenner Photographed With Timothée Chalamet As Her iPhone Wallpaper

Kylie Jenner revealed that she has boyfriend Timothée Chalamet as her iPhone's lock screen.

Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, have been making their relationship more publicly known lately with some high-profile appearances. Some of their most recent sightings include Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in Los Angeles, and the U.S. Open in New York earlier this month where they were photographed kissing.

Although the couple haven’t made things Instagram official yet, Jenner is making her relationship iPhone official at least. She was photographed with her phone in her hand during an appearance on Wednesday at Prada’s show at Milan Fashion Week. Jenner’s phone screen was on and revealed a closeup pic of her with the Dune actor as her lockscreen wallpaper. The photo shows Chalamet giving Jenner a kiss on the cheek as they look into the camera's lens.