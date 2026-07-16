Kai Cenat Surprises Streamer University 2026 Students With Free Phones in Partnership With Ch@mobile

Kai Cenat’s Streamer University is back for round two, but you already knew that. What you didn’t know, and neither did the 2026 class, was that Kai would be kicking things off by offering free phones for students. Indeed, as seen early into the first day of Streamer University’s 2026 edition, Kai surprised every member of this year’s class (that’s over 100 people) with a new smartphone. Additionally, students were gifted a full year of Ch@mobile wireless service.

For those unfamiliar, Ch@mobile is billed as a “creator-first mobile platform” that offers an exclusivity-focused alternative to traditional mobile plans. As co-founder Bernt Ullmann put it earlier this year, the aim is for Ch@mobile to serve as “a platform where creators and communities have ownership, access, and a direct line to each other.”

The platform’s current creators lineup boasts Young Thug, Peso Pluma, and more. With the newly announced partnership, Ch@mobile is now the official carrier of Streamer University. “StreamerU represents the energy, creativity, and community that define today's culture,” Ullmann said in a statement shared with Complex after Wednesday’s big reveal. “At Ch@mobile, we're building much more than a phone plan. We like to think of Ch@mobile as the black card of wireless. We're creating a membership centered on community, culture, and belonging.” Ullmann continued: “Wireless service is the foundation, but what makes Ch@mobile different is the access. Members become part of a community with exclusive monthly drops, VIP experiences, premium giveaways, and meaningful connections that bring them closer to the music, creators, and cultural moments they love. We are proud to welcome the StreamerU community into that membership.”