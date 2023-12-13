Footage Showing Jonathan Majors Being Chased by Ex-GF Following Scuffle Released

Evidence from the Jonathan Majors trial, previously not available to the general public, was released on Wednesday.

Among the pieces released, per a report from TMZ, is video showing the evening at the center of the highly publicized case. Surveillance cameras captured Majors and the woman who accused him of assault, Grace Jabbari, in the New York area back in March.

At one point in the footage, Majors appears to be shown lifting Jabbari up and putting her into a vehicle, after which it’s not exactly clear what transpired between the two of them. Seconds later, Jabbari is seen leaving the vehicle before she and Majors are briefly filmed walking side by side near an intersection. Jabbari is then shown chasing Majors on foot for several blocks.