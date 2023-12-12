Jonathan Majors Trial Reveals Actor Called 911 to Report Alleged Suicide Attempt by Assault Accuser

Opening statements in the trial began last week. Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Dec 12, 2023
The trial against Jonathan Majors continued on Tuesday, with two New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers taking the stand.

During the officers’ ensuing testimony, per TMZ, it was revealed that Majors made the “initial call” to authorities. In that call, he’s now revealed to have reported what was described at the time as "an overdose and suicide attempt" involving Grace Jabbari, who has accused the actor of assaulting her during the March 2023 incident.

However, one officer testified on Tuesday that they did not see evidence at the scene of an overdose or attempted suicide. Also on Tuesday, jurors viewed body cam footage of the day in question.

Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in the case. In several statements issued through a rep, it has been alleged that Majors was attacked during the incident.

"From the beginning, we have said Jonathan Majors is innocent and provably the victim here," lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement sent to media outlets back in June.

Opening statements in Majors’ trial began at the top of last week. If convicted as charged, he faces up to a year behind bars.

