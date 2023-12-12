Jonathan Majors Trial Reveals Actor Called 911 to Report Alleged Suicide Attempt by Assault Accuser

The trial against Jonathan Majors continued on Tuesday, with two New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers taking the stand.

During the officers’ ensuing testimony, per TMZ, it was revealed that Majors made the “initial call” to authorities. In that call, he’s now revealed to have reported what was described at the time as "an overdose and suicide attempt" involving Grace Jabbari, who has accused the actor of assaulting her during the March 2023 incident.