Kel Mitchell Thanks Fans for Support After Claiming Ex-Wife Had Children With Other Men While Married

Kel Mitchell has thanked fans for support after he alleged his ex-wife, Tyiesha Hampton, had multiple children with other men during their marriage.
"Dear everyone, I am deeply moved by the outpouring of love, personal stories, and breakthroughs you've shared after my Club Shay Shay interview," Mitchell wrote. "Your support means the world to me. I will continue to pray for you, and please pray for me. 'The very experiences that you have resented or regretted most in life—the ones you've wanted to hide and forget—are the experiences God wants to use to help others. They are your ministry!' - Rick Warren."
The post included other quotes, including one from novelist Aldous Huxley. In the caption, he added a shout-out to his current wife, Asia-Lee Mitchell. "Thank you to my amazing wife @therealasialee for your unwavering encouragement and the way you empower me every day," he wrote. "I love you deeply! You are a gift from God. God knew my heart needed you 💍. Thank you to my family and friends for all the love 💯."
Mitchell, who was married to Hampton from 1999 to 2005, made the accusations during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. He said that before the birth of their first child, Lyric, in 1999, she had an abortion after she got pregnant by another man. "So within that process, you are immediately married within a lie," he said. In a TikTok post, Hampton denied the allegations and claimed he physically and mentally abused her and she caught him cheating.
According to Hollywood Unlocked, Mitchell and Hampton's daughter Allure Mariah has criticized him for his comments in a series of Instagram comments made from her locked account.
"Dad I honestly don’t understand why you keep putting this out here when I’ve told you how men I have been contacting me calling me a slut cause of my mother, I am your daughter as a woman I’m so disappointed in you. I’d choose a Bear over a man," she allegedly wrote, as shown in screenshots below. "And my stepdad didn’t change our names to hide us away from you we’ve talked about this and you know why it was because my mom never wanted my little siblings to feel different than us. I begged to take over my stepdad last name he made it a cute ceremonial thing because it was him accepting me as his DAUGHTER. You got my brother and I tested to see if we were yours while the dad who stepped took over the role you let go, please speak the truth."
She accused him of being an absentee father and said that she was embarrassed to explain her dad "wasn't there."
She previously spoke about her relationship with her father on her private TikTok account in 2022, per Page Six. “I am done being silenced. My father is the type of man to fake as if he’s in my life but he’s not. He was there financially," she wrote. "He wasn’t there. A father should also be there emotionally. A father should be there for their daughters in need. A father should provide. A father should just simply care." She also claimed that she was "homeless in college" at one point and he did nothing to help her.