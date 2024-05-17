Kel Mitchell Thanks Fans for Support After Claiming Ex-Wife Had Children With Other Men While Married

Kel Mitchell has thanked fans for support after he alleged his ex-wife, Tyiesha Hampton, had multiple children with other men during their marriage.

"Dear everyone, I am deeply moved by the outpouring of love, personal stories, and breakthroughs you've shared after my Club Shay Shay interview," Mitchell wrote. "Your support means the world to me. I will continue to pray for you, and please pray for me. 'The very experiences that you have resented or regretted most in life—the ones you've wanted to hide and forget—are the experiences God wants to use to help others. They are your ministry!' - Rick Warren."

The post included other quotes, including one from novelist Aldous Huxley. In the caption, he added a shout-out to his current wife, Asia-Lee Mitchell. "Thank you to my amazing wife @therealasialee for your unwavering encouragement and the way you empower me every day," he wrote. "I love you deeply! You are a gift from God. God knew my heart needed you 💍. Thank you to my family and friends for all the love 💯."