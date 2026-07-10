New York, It's Your Turn: Complex Family Style Food Festival Returns to the City on July 11

adidas is going bigger than big at Family Style New York with ADISTAR XLG World. This XLG-sized takeover is built in the spirit of the ADISTAR XLG 2.0 and packed with oversized fun, including complimentary non-alcoholic drinks from the RC Cafe, games, and prizes. To get a mocktail on the house, post a photo or video to social from inside XLG World, tag @adidasoriginals, and show the bartender. Done. There will also be games like cornhole, which allow players to win tokens for claw machines containing vouchers for free pairs of XLG 2.0s. Attendees who win at every step could walk away with a pair of ADISTAR XLG 2.0 sneakers or an official festival-exclusive T-shirt or tote from official restaurant partner Baohaus. Baohaus will also serve squid ink bao buns. Prizes are limited, so get there early if you want to snag something dope.