New York, It's Your Turn: Complex Family Style Food Festival Returns to the City on July 11

Family Style Food Festival is coming back to New York for a big day of S-tier food, exclusive streetwear collabs, DJs, and fantastic summer vibes set against the backdrop of soccer’s biggest tournament. Top restaurants like Michelin Bib Gourmand winner Win Son and Eddie Huang’s Baohaus will be on site, dropping festival-exclusive collaborations with Homerun and adidas, respectively. Family Style New York will also feature experiences from Cash App & Square, Toyota, Rabanne, adidas, Foot Locker, Cutwater Spirits, and official festival ice cream partner Häagen-Dazs. See you in New York.
The Details:
Pier 36 NYC
July 11
12 PM - 8 PM
Win Son
Founded by Josh Ku and Trigg Brown in 2016, Win Son is much more than a restaurant. For one, the East Williamsburg staple is widely credited with pioneering the modern wave of Taiwanese-American comfort food in New York City, and two, it has a Michelin Bib Gourmand award to back it up. At Family Style New York, Win Son is teaming up with fellow Williamsburg staple Homerun for a festival-exclusive collab, and serving up Las Flaquitas on-site. This one's a real Brooklyn moment.
Cash App & Square
Cash App & Square are the financial partners for Complex New York. In the Big Apple, the companies will open an official Pantry where attendees can score limited edition tote bags and visors in giveaways. Cash App cardholders will also reap the reward of bounteous perks, including a chance to purchase artisanal products from up-and-coming brands, as well as 50% off VIP tickets, $5 GA tickets, Fast Lane entry, and 25% off food + merch. Can’t beat that. Be there.
Baohaus
Eddie Huang's Baohaus has been a New York staple since 2009. With its loud, casual environment, lack of reservations, and absolute refusal to compromise on the bao, Baohaus has since become a legend, growing in acclaim alongside its now-famous founder. Now, Huang and team are bringing that energy to Family Style New York. If that's not enough, Baohaus is also teaming up with adidas for an ADISTAR XLG World festival-exclusive T-shirt and tote, and will be on-site serving the bao that made it a city star. This one speaks for itself.
adidas ADISTAR XLG World
adidas is going bigger than big at Family Style New York with ADISTAR XLG World. This XLG-sized takeover is built in the spirit of the ADISTAR XLG 2.0 and packed with oversized fun, including complimentary non-alcoholic drinks from the RC Cafe, games, and prizes. To get a mocktail on the house, post a photo or video to social from inside XLG World, tag @adidasoriginals, and show the bartender. Done. There will also be games like cornhole, which allow players to win tokens for claw machines containing vouchers for free pairs of XLG 2.0s. Attendees who win at every step could walk away with a pair of ADISTAR XLG 2.0 sneakers or an official festival-exclusive T-shirt or tote from official restaurant partner Baohaus. Baohaus will also serve squid ink bao buns. Prizes are limited, so get there early if you want to snag something dope.
Miss Lily's
Miss Lily's is a New York City institution. The beloved Jamaican restaurant has been bringing its Caribbean flavor to the city since 2012. This July, it's bringing that legacy to Family Style New York, where it will show up in force. For the festival, Miss Lily's is teaming up with Awake NY to create an event-exclusive American football jersey collab that makes the long-running connections between Jamaican culture and New York streetwear clear. Expect fantastic food, tremendous clothes, and top-quality content. At Family Style New York, Miss Lily's is doing it all.
Häagen-Dazs
Häagen-Dazs will head to Family Style New York as the festival’s official ice cream partner once again, bringing a sample-heavy activation where attendees can slow down to savor complimentary Strawberry Mini Cups, Dulce de Leche Mini Cups, Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Mini Bars, and Cherry Dark Chocolate Bars. There will also be an updated, NYC-exclusive version of the Häagen-Dazs merch collab with Champion, which can be procured when attendees get a golden ticket at the “Take Your Sweet Time” mirrored photo moment wall. Come by, enjoy, and get some merch.
Juices for Life
Jadakiss and Styles P built their legends in the booth, but Juices for Life is where they're putting their energy at the moment. The LOX members turned their mission of bringing affordable, healthy food options to underserved urban communities into a full-on movement. Now it’s coming to Family Style New York’s VIP section. And if that's not enough, Jadakiss himself will be in the VIP to represent Juices for Life and his Kiss Café coffee brand, which will also have a presence on site. When rap legends like this pull up, you know it's going to be a thing.
Foot Locker
Foot Locker is bringing the heat to Family Style New York with a Hoops Lives Here basketball takeover. If you can't dunk, you can live the dream thanks to Foot Locker's trampoline-and-hoop setup. You can also try your hand at a 3-point shootout or get artistic with a graffiti photo-wall moment. Foot Locker will also have a caricature artist on hand, as well as everyone's favorite summer treats, icy’s. Attendees can also get their warm-weather footwear dialed in when Foot Locker and Crocs drop an exclusive early release of the Echo 2.0. Buy a pair and get a custom Jibbitz as a gift with purchase. And it wouldn't be Family Style without a collab, so Foot Locker booth attendees can also expect to scoop a festival-exclusive T-shirt and tote bag created in partnership with Barriers Worldwide.
Double Chicken Please
Double Chicken Please is not your average bar. The New York City cocktail destination has built a cult following for its boundary-pushing approach to drinks, earning global recognition and a spot on the World's 50 Best Bars list. At Family Style New York, Double Chicken Please is bringing that same unique creativity to the festival floor, teaming up with Off-White™ for a festival-exclusive collab that's as sharp as their cocktail program. And to set the stage, Eddie Huang is getting involved with pre-event content that'll have you locked in before the doors even open. This is one booth you're not skipping.
Toyota
Toyota is turning Family Style New York into a full-on konbini moment with the Toyota Mart. The Japanese-style convenience store pop-up is packed with surprises, starting with the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. Hop in, play the Falling Konbini game, and walk away with a gashapon token to try your luck at the machines. Prizes include ultra-limited VANDYTHEPINK x Toyota soccer jerseys, Daruma dolls, exclusive stickers, Japanese snacks, and sandwich vouchers redeemable at Taku Sando. With the World Cup hysteria hitting a fever pitch, that VANDYTHEPINK x Toyota Family Style New York jersey is going to be the hottest item on the grounds. Don't say we didn't warn you.
Big Chune Patty Shop & Bakery
New York chef and multimedia artist Nathanael Cox founded Big Chune Patty Shop & Bakery to redefine what a Jamaican patty can be. At Big Chune, each patty is crafted with premium spices, a perfectly flaky crust, and organic ingredients, which is the kind of attention to detail that transforms a classic into something next level. Expect that same excellence at Family Style New York, where Big Chune is also building with Slam Jam to create a festival-exclusive collab that's just as dialed-in as the food. This is a true taste of NYC. Get some.
Rabanne
Rabanne Invictus is bringing bold, competitive energy to Family Style New York with its Invictus Crossbar Classic. Step up and take three shots at targets hung along a goal's crossbar. Every participant will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win Rabanne-branded towels and water bottles. Those who can hit the crossbar with all three of their shots will win a full-sized "Trophy" bottle of Rabanne Invictus fragrance. That’s the spirit of victory.
Cutwater
Cutwater is bringing Afro-Caribbean energy to Family Style New York as the event's official Ready to Drink sponsor. Stop by the Cutwater Cocktail Bar for an expertly crafted cocktail and the Cutwater Main Stage for nonstop DJ sets spanning dancehall, Afrobeats, soca, and more sounds all rooted in the diaspora. And the vibes don't stop there. Cutwater will also have a festival-exclusive T-shirt for attendees. New York, this one's for you.
Flight Club Food Carts
Venerable sneaker store Flight Club is linking with Jaeki Cho of Righteous Eats to celebrate the Street Vendor Project by bringing a curated lineup of New York City food carts to Family Style. There will be three Flight Club food carts in all, including standouts from Dumpling Magic, Original Halal Food, and Chalupas Poblanas El Tlecuile. Street food doesn't get more New York than this. Eat up.
Heineken 0.0 Ultimate
Heineken 0.0 is coming to Family Style New York with its new Ultimate brew, the latest addition to its non-alcoholic lineup. Heineken 0.0 Ultimate is the brewery's first "triple zero" malt beverage, which means it contains zero alcohol, zero calories, and zero sugar. Stop by the Heineken 0.0 Ultimate tent for complimentary samples and find your new go-to, hangover-free summer sip.
Aunts et Uncles
Aunts et Uncles is showing out for New York City at Family Style New York. The plant-based Brooklyn eatery is teaming up with fellow New Yorker Jae Tips for a festival-exclusive collab that feels right at home in the city. Arrive early ready to eat healthy and cop hard.