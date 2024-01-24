21 Savage Confirms 'American Dream' Trailer Is 'Parody' But Isn't Opposed to Movie About His Life

As expected, 21 Savage's American Dream trailer has been confirmed by 21 himself to be a piece of "parody" art.
Deep into his new interview with Shannon Sharpe, out Wednesday, the Club Shay Shay host asked the current Billboard 200 chart-topper about his "movie" coming out soon. 21 quickly corrected the descriptor.
"Nah, that was a parody," he told Sharpe, who swiftly responded by arguing that 21's life would indeed make for a compelling film.
"I feel like it could be one day," 21 agreed. "They would hate on it now though. Because they gon' be like, 'What the fuck 21 Savage deserve a story for, a movie about him for? What he did?' You know how they do."
As previously reported, the trailer, released ahead of 21's new album, saw Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin both playing 21 at different ages. Jabari Banks, meanwhile, played Metro Boomin in the clip. Natasha Lyonne, Young Mazino, Druski, Victoria Pedretti, Chad Lindberg, and Gail Bean also made appearances.
Also discussed in 21's Club Shay Shay interview is his fruitful creative relationship with Drake, with whom he embarked on the initial leg of the It's All a Blur tour last year. Asked if he might one day "experiment" with his sound as the 6 God has at certain points in his career, 21 said that he would, albeit only when he himself has gotten "to Drake's level."
Elsewhere, 21, whose love for R&B is well-documented, was asked to give his Mount Rushmore (plus one) picks for the genre. 21's picks included Usher, SWV, Beyoncé, "the boy who in jail" (i.e. R. Kelly), and Monica.
See the full interview, including 21's thoughts on winning his first Grammy and his earliest memories of London, up top.
Recent projections have 21 on pace to earn another week in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. Per the latest from Hits Daily Double, American Dream's second week atop the chart would see the album coming out ahead of both a nearly year-old Morgan Wallen album (One Thing at a Time) and the latest from Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Green Day (Saviors).