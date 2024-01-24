21 Savage Confirms 'American Dream' Trailer Is 'Parody' But Isn't Opposed to Movie About His Life

As expected, 21 Savage's American Dream trailer has been confirmed by 21 himself to be a piece of "parody" art.

Deep into his new interview with Shannon Sharpe, out Wednesday, the Club Shay Shay host asked the current Billboard 200 chart-topper about his "movie" coming out soon. 21 quickly corrected the descriptor.

"Nah, that was a parody," he told Sharpe, who swiftly responded by arguing that 21's life would indeed make for a compelling film.

"I feel like it could be one day," 21 agreed. "They would hate on it now though. Because they gon' be like, 'What the fuck 21 Savage deserve a story for, a movie about him for? What he did?' You know how they do."