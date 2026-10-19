50 Cent on 'Street Fighter' Topping Box Office: 'I Wasn't Gonna Be Beat by a Damn Whale Movie'

50 Cent is reacting to news of Street Fighter topping the domestic and global box office in the most 50 Cent way possible: equal parts boastfulness, and mockery, on Instagram.

Indeed, despite mixed reviews, the Kitao Sakurai-directed adaptation of the classic Capcom video game series, featuring Fif as Balrog, opened at $31 million at the domestic box office. Throw in the roughly $20 million the film brought in elsewhere, and you have a global box office tally of $51 million.

“50 does $51,000,000 the first week. … I beached Whalefall LOL,” Fif wrote in one of several IG updates addressing the numbers. “What is a a sperm whale anyway?”