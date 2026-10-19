Pop Culture

50 Cent on 'Street Fighter' Topping Box Office: 'I Wasn't Gonna Be Beat by a Damn Whale Movie'

The "whale movie" in question, though there's a lot more to it than that, is 'Whalefall' starring Austin Abrams.

50 Cent in a patterned suit and bow tie at a "Street Fighter" event, smiling and wearing sunglasses.
Image via Getty/Olivia Wong/FilmMagic

50 Cent is reacting to news of Street Fighter topping the domestic and global box office in the most 50 Cent way possible: equal parts boastfulness, and mockery, on Instagram.

Indeed, despite mixed reviews, the Kitao Sakurai-directed adaptation of the classic Capcom video game series, featuring Fif as Balrog, opened at $31 million at the domestic box office. Throw in the roughly $20 million the film brought in elsewhere, and you have a global box office tally of $51 million.

50 does $51,000,000 the first week. … I beached Whalefall LOL,” Fif wrote in one of several IG updates addressing the numbers. “What is a a sperm whale anyway?”

Whalefall, led by the reliable Austin Abrams, has amassed significantly stronger reviews than Street Fighter. However, this didn’t prove enough to fend off Street Fighter and the much-discussed You Can See Everything, both of which bested Whalefall at the domestic box office. In fact, Other Mommy, a holdout in the domestic top five from the previous weekend, also came out ahead of the survival thriller.

“You know damn well I wasn’t gonna be beat by a damn whale movie LOL,” Fif added in another IG update. “Fat boy gonna say bots [bought] the tickets.”

Reducing Whalefall to merely being “a damn whale movie” is, of course, unfair, but I digress.

Later, Fif added that this weekend’s Street Fighter numbers are “not bad for a kid from Southside.”

For more on Street Fighter, consult Complex’s oral history here.

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