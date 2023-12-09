Tiny Harris Calls Her Son King a 'Sweetheart But a Terror At the Same Time'

On Friday, Tiny shared a Facebook post from what appears to be a family friend, who once caught a young King "in the hood standing on business." But Tiny thought otherwise about her 19-year-old son, whom she shares with T.I, saying that King has "always been my sweetheart but a terror at the same time."

"Nah he ain't frm [sic] the hood but unlike any of his siblings he stayed in trouble fighting all the damn time & slap boxing in school everyday like it was a sport!!"Tiny added. "But every parent with multi children know that it's always that 1!! I'm truly Blessed for [sic] mine!! My two sons telling their story in their music."

Tiny tagged her stepson Domani Harris, who recently collaborated with King on the track "Father Like Sons," a tribute to T.I. while bigging up their lyricism. This wouldn't be the first time that Tiny's stood up for her son on Instagram, but it's the latest we've heard from the "Just Kickin' It" co-vocalist since King got into an altercation at an Atlanta Braves game last month.

T.I., who was present at the time of the incident, defended his son following their appearance on Complex's GOAT Talk, writing on Instagram that the two are "tied like a knot." We all We Got...4LIFE... Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that," he continued."