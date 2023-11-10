Why Did Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Break Up? A Timeline Of Their Romance

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris entered this year with a bang as they announced their relationship to the world and quickly became one of the year’s cutest couples. But as 2023 closes, so does their relationship.

In a surprising twist, the model and British actor have split ways. The news comes after rumors speculated that the two broke up after removing pictures of each other from their social media profiles, along with unfollowing one another. The pair then released a joint statement confirming their break-up that read, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication.”

Throughout their relationship, some fans believed that Idris would be the one for Harvey, while others called the couple’s ending from a mile away—in large part due to Harvey’s dating history. In the past, Harvey dated some of Hollywood’s most popular bachelors including Michael B. Jordan , Future , and Trey Songz, with the internet regularly teasing how “quickly” she moved on from each one.

In a conversation on E! News with host Adrienne Bailon, Harvey spilled the tea on her father’s blueprint relationship advice saying, “Just remember that you’re the prize, always. [That] means not compromising my values, my happiness, my peace, not settling for less than what I know I deserve, and not being afraid to walk away from a situation if it’s no longer serving me.”

Now that Idris has been added to the list of guys who aren’t worthy of Ms. Harvey, here is a complete timeline of their yearlong relationship.

Harvey and Idris spark romance rumors

Date: December 2022

Toward the end of 2022, Harvey and Idris’ romance rumors began to swirl after the two were seen together at Catch LA. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, they were seen arriving together for a Saturday night out.

Social media went into a frenzy after learning of the coupling. Many users jokingly mourned Idris’ bachelor status via viral memes and TikToks.

Harvey and Idris make their relationship official