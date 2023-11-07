Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Arrive to Odell Beckham Jr.’s Party Separately, Amid Speculation of Break Up

It looks like Lori Harvey and Damson Idris might have called it quits.
Rumors of their breakup began early Monday after both celebrities appeared to delete each other’s photos from their respective Instagram pages and unfollowed each other. According to Entertainment Tonight, fans are now doubling down on their speculation after Harvey and Idris arrived separately at Odell Beckham Jr.’s 31st birthday party on Monday night.
Harvey also attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party solo, as Lara Croft.
The last time Harvey and Idris were seen together was in Paris in late September.
Rumors of a romance between the two began last December when they were seen leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles. In January, Idris wished Harvey a happy birthday on his IG Story, confirming their relationship.
Harvey has a history of dating extremely eligible bachelors. Prior to Idris, Harvey dated Michael B. Jordan from November 2020 to June 2022—and before that, the 26-year-old influencer was with Future from late 2019 to summer 2020. She’s also dated Diddy, Trey Songz, and Memphis Depay.