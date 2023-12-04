Jeannie Mai Was 'Gutted' When She Found Out Jeezy Filed for Divorce at the ‘Same Time’ as Public

Sharing that she's "doing better," Mai revealed that she found out about the divorce "at the same time as the rest of the world." "I was gutted," she added. "Today it's about picking up the pieces. It's about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl."

While Jeezy and Mai will be separate for the holidays, Mai said that Monaco will spend time with her family in the Bay Area and Jeezy's family in Atlanta “so that she’s able to really experience both sides of our family.”

The sit-down comes shortly after Mai alleged that infidelity was the result of their marriage breakdown, although a representative for the "All There" rapper called the claims "100 percent false." In newly reported court documents per TMZ, Mai argued that as part of their prenuptial agreement, the partner engaging in "sexual" or "emotional" infidelity should adhere to “a significant financial penalty.”

After the documents went public, Jeezy's "real n****s don't cheat" comment during his conversation with actress Nia Long resurfaced, with some social media users believing Mai's cheating claims.

Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai in September after two years of marriage. “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," he said in a statement in October. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”