Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Are Reportedly Getting Divorced

Jeezy has reportedly filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai, roughly two and a half years after the two were married in Atlanta.

According to a report from the the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jeezy filed papers in Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday and is seeking joint custody of their daughter. Additionally, the report states, the couple has a prenup in place.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Jeezy for comment.

In 2019, Jeezy and the former The Real co-host confirmed their long-rumored romance by making it IG official. By April 2020, the two were engaged, followed just under a year later by an intimate wedding at the couple's home in Georgia. Shortly after the wedding, Mai spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her and Jeezy's approach to married life.

While Mai said she "loved" the "dating life" portion of her and Jeezy's years-long relationship, things only improved once they took the proverbial plunge.

"And now being married, it's even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we're in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren't healthy marriages," she said. "We have never seen what that looks like."

In a Sherri interview earlier this year, Mai said she and Jeezy “were open to” possibly having more children together. In the same interview, she also discussed then-imminent Valentine’s Day plans and reflected on their relationship, which actually began (prior to going public) in 2018.

More recently, Jeezy released his first book, Adversity for Sale. Mai posted to IG about her then-husband's book, which rolled out just last month.