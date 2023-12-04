Jeezy Addresses Jeannie Mai's Infidelity Claims, Calls Them '100 Percent False'

Jeezy has responded to the cheating allegations regarding his divorce petition with Jeannie Mai.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Jeezy released a statement on behalf of the rapper to US Weekly denying that he cheated on Mai. According to the statement, the allegations are entirely untrue.

"Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins' behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time," Jeezy's representative told Us Weekly.

The statement came after TMZ reported that Mai suggested Jeezy had cheated on her after she asked to uphold a penalty from the divorce filing that stated any party that cheated during the marriage would have to pay up, and she also requested an "equitable division" of all marital assets.

"Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity," Mai claimed in the court documents. "[The clause] provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party … shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement."

Jeezy filed for divorce back in September after claiming his marriage with Mai was "irretrievably broken" and that they were in a "bona fide state of separation." Things got interesting when he did an interview with Nia Long where he explained how difficult the divorce process has been and claimed "real n***as don't cheat," which set social media ablaze after the cheating allegations surfaced.

The Atlanta native is asking for joint physical and legal custody of his 20-month-old daughter Monaco, which he shares with Mai. Mai, on the other hand, is asking for primary physical custody and sole "final decision-making authority" with Monaco's care.