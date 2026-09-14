Pusha T and Pharrell Team With Lavazza to Take Their Grindin’ Coffee Brand to the Next Level

Key Takeaways
- Pusha T and Pharrell Williams have officially launched Grindin' Coffee, a two-blend coffee line made with Italian roaster Lavazza and sold exclusively at GrindinCoffee.com.
- Grindin' Coffee takes its name from Clipse's 2002 Neptunes-produced hit "Grindin’.
- The launch lineup includes a dark roast with cocoa and caramel notes and a medium roast with bittersweet chocolate and roasted hazelnut, both versions sold as ground or whole bean for filter, espresso, or cold brew.
Pusha T and Pharrell Williams pulled from a 2002 Clipse hit to formulate their coffee brand Grindin’. And now, with the help of Italian roaster Lavazza, they’re ready to take it to the next level.
The name references Clipse’s breakthrough hit "Grindin'," the Neptunes-produced single off Lord Willin’.
"Pusha and I have been building together since the beginning," Pharrell said in a statement. "From making “Grindin'“ back in 2002 to now, it has always been about intention and focus. Coffee has always been part of that discipline. It has been in the room with us when we create. Now it has a name."
The inaugural lineup, per the official website, is a dark roast and a medium roast, each sold as ground or whole bean. The dark takes from Central and South America and Southeast Asia and features as cocoa, caramel, and brown spices. The medium comes out of South America, with bittersweet chocolate, caramel, and roasted hazelnut on the palate. Both versions are fit for filter, espresso, and cold brew.
As Pusha T shares, Grindin’ Coffee is best for anyone working round-the-clock or at a traditional 9 to 5.
“P and I were waking up really early. Like 5 a.m. early,” explained Pusha T on the origins of Grindin. “That was our routine. Alarm goes off at 5, we’re up, and the first thing we’re doing is black coffee or the strongest espresso we can find.”
“That’s how we were working. That was the fuel,” he continued. “We’d be in the studio creating, locked in, just grinding. And then from there we’d go ride twenty five miles on the bike. That was the whole rhythm, create, move, create again. Coffee was part of that whole cycle.”