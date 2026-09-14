Pusha T and Pharrell Team With Lavazza to Take Their Grindin’ Coffee Brand to the Next Level

Pusha T and Pharrell Williams pulled from a 2002 Clipse hit to formulate their coffee brand Grindin’. And now, with the help of Italian roaster Lavazza, they’re ready to take it to the next level.

The name references Clipse’s breakthrough hit "Grindin'," the Neptunes-produced single off Lord Willin’.

"Pusha and I have been building together since the beginning," Pharrell said in a statement. "From making “Grindin'“ back in 2002 to now, it has always been about intention and focus. Coffee has always been part of that discipline. It has been in the room with us when we create. Now it has a name."

The inaugural lineup, per the official website, is a dark roast and a medium roast, each sold as ground or whole bean. The dark takes from Central and South America and Southeast Asia and features as cocoa, caramel, and brown spices. The medium comes out of South America, with bittersweet chocolate, caramel, and roasted hazelnut on the palate. Both versions are fit for filter, espresso, and cold brew.