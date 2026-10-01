Paramount Prepares to Take Over Warner Bros. Next Week as Executive Shake-Ups Begin

Paramount plans roughly $6 billion in cost savings as the settlement commits it to at least 30 theatrical releases annually and independent editorial oversight for CBS News and CNN.

David Ellison will lead the combined company with Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz as co-CEO, while HBO chairman Casey Bloys could oversee streaming programming after Cindy Holland’s departure.

Paramount's $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly entering its final days after one of Hollywood's most contentious merger battles. With a federal judge approving the settlement in the multistate antitrust lawsuit that threatened to derail the acquisition, CEO David Ellison is preparing to take control of Warner Bros., HBO, CNN, and a massive portfolio of film and television properties. According to CNN, Paramount executives have spent the past week finalizing the transaction, including arranging financing and preparing to announce the combined company's leadership. A new corporate name could be revealed as early as Thursday, with the companies now expecting the merger to close Oct. 6. Paramount has also launched a major bond offering to finance the acquisition, reportedly attracting $109 billion in investor demand. The company is pitching approximately $6 billion in cost savings as it prepares to manage the enormous debt associated with the deal.

Executive shake-ups have already begun. Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz has been named co-CEO of the combined company and will serve alongside Ellison once the deal closes. Paramount streaming chief Cindy Holland is departing ahead of the merger, clearing the way for HBO chairman Casey Bloys to reportedly assume the top programming position across the combined company's streaming operations. "As David readies for the next phase of his vision, we've discussed my role and the future of the combined businesses," Holland wrote in a memo to colleagues. "David is optimizing for HBO stability as we move into this next chapter, and I fully support that." Additional leadership announcements are expected in the coming days, including details about the future of CBS News and CNN.