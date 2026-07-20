The Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Has Officially Hit a Legal Speed Bump

According to Law360 , a federal judge has temporarily halted Paramount Skydance's proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery , granting a request from a coalition of 12 state attorneys general to stop the companies from completing the deal while the court considers a broader challenge.

The biggest media merger of the year has officially hit the brakes.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín issued a temporary restraining order preventing Paramount from closing the transaction for the next 14 days. The court has scheduled an August 3 hearing to determine whether a preliminary injunction should remain in place while the antitrust lawsuit moves forward.

The order marks the most significant setback yet for a merger that has already survived a bidding war, shareholder votes, multiple lawsuits, and months of regulatory scrutiny.

The lawsuit was brought by attorneys general led by California's Rob Bonta, who argues the combination would unlawfully reduce competition across theatrical film distribution, cable television, and entertainment.

"The unlawful merger of these two entertainment behemoths would lead to higher prices, lower quality, and less content for film and television," Bonta said when announcing the lawsuit. He argued the transaction would ultimately harm "audiences on every sofa and movie theater seat in the U.S."

The states contend the merger violates Section 7 of the Clayton Antitrust Act because it would substantially lessen competition in several key entertainment markets.