The Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Has Officially Hit a Legal Speed Bump

Key Takeaways
- A federal judge issued a 14-day temporary restraining order pausing Paramount Skydance’s proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery while an antitrust challenge from 12 state attorneys general proceeds, with a key hearing set for August 3.
- California AG Rob Bonta and other states say the merger would illegally cut competition in film, cable, and entertainment—leading to higher prices and less content—while Paramount insists the deal is pro-competitive and “wrong on both the facts and the law” to oppose.
- The pause caps a long, messy bidding saga that saw Netflix walk away with a $2.8 billion breakup fee and comes as consumer groups, the WGA, and thousands of Hollywood workers fight the deal, which could cost Paramount over $600 million per quarter in ticking fees if it drags past September 30.
The biggest media merger of the year has officially hit the brakes.
According to Law360, a federal judge has temporarily halted Paramount Skydance's proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, granting a request from a coalition of 12 state attorneys general to stop the companies from completing the deal while the court considers a broader challenge.
U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín issued a temporary restraining order preventing Paramount from closing the transaction for the next 14 days. The court has scheduled an August 3 hearing to determine whether a preliminary injunction should remain in place while the antitrust lawsuit moves forward.
The order marks the most significant setback yet for a merger that has already survived a bidding war, shareholder votes, multiple lawsuits, and months of regulatory scrutiny.
The lawsuit was brought by attorneys general led by California's Rob Bonta, who argues the combination would unlawfully reduce competition across theatrical film distribution, cable television, and entertainment.
"The unlawful merger of these two entertainment behemoths would lead to higher prices, lower quality, and less content for film and television," Bonta said when announcing the lawsuit. He argued the transaction would ultimately harm "audiences on every sofa and movie theater seat in the U.S."
The states contend the merger violates Section 7 of the Clayton Antitrust Act because it would substantially lessen competition in several key entertainment markets.
Paramount has rejected those claims from the outset and reiterated its position following the ruling on Monday, July 20.
"We will vigorously defend the transaction and demonstrate that this challenge is inconsistent with sound competition policy and the competitive realities of the media marketplace," the company said in a statement.
Paramount has previously characterized the states' case as "wrong on both the facts and the law."
The legal pause adds another chapter to a deal that has dominated Hollywood headlines for months.
The process began with Netflix, which initially agreed to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery's studio and streaming assets. Paramount, led by CEO David Ellison, repeatedly increased its offers before convincing Warner's board that purchasing the entire company represented greater value.
Netflix ultimately declined to match Paramount's final proposal, collected a $2.8 billion breakup fee, and exited the bidding process.
Since then, Paramount has secured approval from Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders and cleared review by the U.S. Justice Department. At the same time, however, opposition has continued to build.
Consumer groups filed suit claiming the merger would reduce competition and increase prices. The Writers Guild of America launched its own antitrust challenge, arguing the transaction would reduce employment opportunities for writers.
Thousands of actors, directors, producers, and other industry professionals signed an open letter urging regulators to block the deal, warning that further consolidation would shrink creative opportunities across Hollywood.
The merger has also attracted scrutiny over its financing, including billions of dollars from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, while additional regulatory reviews remain underway in the European Union and the United Kingdom.
The timing is particularly significant for Paramount. Under the merger agreement, if the transaction is not completed by September 30, the company must begin paying Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders a 25-cent-per-share quarterly "ticking fee," totaling more than $600 million every quarter the deal remains delayed.