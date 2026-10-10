Nicki Minaj Jokingly Says Fans Should Expect ‘Nothing’ From Her Next Album

The rapper appeared onstage at the X Takeover event in Austin, TX, and was asked what fans could expect on a new album from her.

Nicki Minaj is not entertaining album questions for the time being.

Though the crowd got excited that they were getting ready to hear an exclusive, Minaj let them down quickly.

"Nothing…next question," she said, with a laugh.

The brush-off caps a year of whiplash. In September 2025, Minaj broke a month-long social media break with a post reading "3.27.26" and a CD emoji, which fans read as a release date for her sixth studio album.

Weeks later, on Oct. 15, 2025, she reversed course in a post aimed at Jay-Z. "Ok I'm not going to put out the album anymore... No more music. Hope you're happy now @sc Bye, Barbz. Love you for life," she wrote.

But the wait is real, with fans not receiving any new music for three years. Pink Friday 2 arrived Dec. 8, 2023, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 228,000 album-equivalent units, making Minaj the first female rapper with three chart-topping albums