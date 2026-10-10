Nicki Minaj Jokingly Says Fans Should Expect ‘Nothing’ From Her Next Album

Key Takeaways
- At X Takeover, Nicki Minaj shut down a fan's question about her next album with a three-word answer, "Nothing...next question.”
- The brush-off follows a year of mixed signals, including a September 2025 post reading "3.27.26" that fans took as a release date, then an October 15 message saying she would no longer put out the album.
- Minaj's last album, Pink Friday 2, released December 8, 2023, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 228,000 album-equivalent units, making her the first female rapper with three chart-topping albums.
- The standoff has unfolded alongside Minaj's public friction with Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, even though she records for Republic Records, leaving fans without a clear signal on the album's fate.
Nicki Minaj is not entertaining album questions for the time being.
The rapper appeared onstage at the X Takeover event in Austin, TX, and was asked what fans could expect on a new album from her.
Though the crowd got excited that they were getting ready to hear an exclusive, Minaj let them down quickly.
"Nothing…next question," she said, with a laugh.
The brush-off caps a year of whiplash. In September 2025, Minaj broke a month-long social media break with a post reading "3.27.26" and a CD emoji, which fans read as a release date for her sixth studio album.
Weeks later, on Oct. 15, 2025, she reversed course in a post aimed at Jay-Z. "Ok I'm not going to put out the album anymore... No more music. Hope you're happy now @sc Bye, Barbz. Love you for life," she wrote.
But the wait is real, with fans not receiving any new music for three years. Pink Friday 2 arrived Dec. 8, 2023, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 228,000 album-equivalent units, making Minaj the first female rapper with three chart-topping albums
The album standoff has played out alongside her public friction with Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, even though Minaj records for Republic Records. She claimed Roc Nation came to her asking for a tour and an album, and that she turned them down.