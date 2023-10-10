Kai Cenat Responds to Joe Budden Criticizing Drake for Hanging Out With Him: ‘I'm Pretty Sure Your Kids Watch Me’

Kai Cenat had a fiery response for Joe Budden, who said he didn't care if he's hanging out with Drake in his rant about the 6 God's new album For All The Dogs.

On Monday, Cenat took to his popular livestream show and ripped apart the podcast host for throwing his name into the mix when speaking on Drake's album. On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden said he doesn't care about Drake hanging out with Cenat, and he should be around people his age.

Cenat wasted no time calling out the 43-year-old and asked why he was always catching stray shots when all he does is keep to himself and not bother anybody.

"I be minding my muthafucking business my n***a," he said with a Funk Flex bomb drop. "And somehow, I always catch a fucking stray. This happened with Zion Williamson and that other bitch, caught a stray from her. Don't even know how. Then we got this fucking Joe shit and caught a stray from this n***a."