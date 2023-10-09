Drake Looks Back at Negative ‘Take Care’ Reviews Amid 'For All The Dogs' Criticism

Drake took a trip down memory lane to remind fans all the negativity around his new album For All The Dogs may be for the moment.

On Sunday, the 6 God took to his Instagram Story to reflect on the negative reviews he first received from fans about his sophomore album Take Care. As the years passed since it was released in 2011, many people considered the album Drake's best project.

In his post, Drizzy took a screenshot of several negative reviews with a caption that read, "Reading these comments from when Take Care dropped 😂."