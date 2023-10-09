Drake Looks Back at Negative ‘Take Care’ Reviews Amid 'For All The Dogs' Criticism

Drake took a trip down memory lane to remind fans all the negativity around his new album For All The Dogs may be for the moment.
On Sunday, the 6 God took to his Instagram Story to reflect on the negative reviews he first received from fans about his sophomore album Take Care. As the years passed since it was released in 2011, many people considered the album Drake's best project.
In his post, Drizzy took a screenshot of several negative reviews with a caption that read, "Reading these comments from when Take Care dropped 😂."
Drake's For All The Dogs has gotten polarizing reactions from fans and critics alike. Complaints of the album have focused on the Toronto megastar's bars, the album's production, the lack of fresh material, and more. The hype around it didn't help either, as Drake promised to present an "old" version of himself that fans have wanted for quite some time.
The 36-year-old has been hard at work defending his latest album from critics, especially Joe Budden. The rapper had a lot to say about Drake's efforts on the new album, such as criticizing him for not making music for the older generation.
Drake caught wind of Budden's critique and decided to eviscerate the "Pump It Up" rapper in the comment section of Akademiks' repost of The Joe Budden Podcast.
"You have failed at music," Drizzy wrote. "You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…"
He continued, "You switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat."