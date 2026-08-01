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E-40 and Juvenile Drop "Sumn Ain't Right" Ahead of 40-Track Quadruple Album

The Bay Area legend's ‘Turning My Money Over’ arrives August 28 with 40 songs on four discs.

E-40 and Juvenile
(Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Graton Resort & Casino)/(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

E-40 is stepping into a new chapter of his career with fire, releasing the fresh single "Sumn Ain't Right" today alongside New Orleans veteran Juvenile, a first taste of what the Bay Area rapper is calling his most ambitious project yet, which might be an understatement.

The track serves as an early preview of Turning My Money Over, a quadruple album scheduled to drop August 28 via Virgin Music and Heavy On The Grind Entertainment. The project spans four discs and a whopping 40 tracks.

The release comes just weeks after a landmark moment for E-40's catalog. On July 15, "I Don't Fuck With You" by Big Sean featuring E-40 was officially certified Diamond by the RIAA, representing 10 million certified units sold and streamed. It marked the first Diamond certification for both artists.

Big Sean reflected on the milestone in a video posted to Instagram. "It's only like a hundred and some Diamond songs in the whole world, in all genres. And we got one of them," he said. In a separate Instagram post, Big Sean wrote that he "aint know its only like 120 songs to go diamond, like ever… thats different company @e40."

Turning My Money Over arrives August 28. Confirmed tracks beyond the Juvenile collab include "Soul of Vallejo," "Mastermind," and "Lift You Up," among others.

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