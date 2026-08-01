E-40 and Juvenile Drop "Sumn Ain't Right" Ahead of 40-Track Quadruple Album

E-40 is stepping into a new chapter of his career with fire, releasing the fresh single "Sumn Ain't Right" today alongside New Orleans veteran Juvenile, a first taste of what the Bay Area rapper is calling his most ambitious project yet, which might be an understatement. The track serves as an early preview of Turning My Money Over, a quadruple album scheduled to drop August 28 via Virgin Music and Heavy On The Grind Entertainment. The project spans four discs and a whopping 40 tracks.

The release comes just weeks after a landmark moment for E-40's catalog. On July 15, "I Don't Fuck With You" by Big Sean featuring E-40 was officially certified Diamond by the RIAA, representing 10 million certified units sold and streamed. It marked the first Diamond certification for both artists.