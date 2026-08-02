Woman Shows Up at Shemar Moore's Home With Luggage After Being Catfished by Impersonator

A woman arrived at Shemar Moore's Los Angeles-area home carrying luggage, apparently ready to move in, after an online impersonator allegedly convinced her that the actor had invited her to live with him.

Police were reportedly called to the property around 3:30 p.m. on Friday (July 31) after the woman knocked on the front door. Moore's significant other, Jesiree Dizon, answered and told the woman to leave and then contacted the Los Angeles Police Department, according to TMZ.

When officers questioned her, the woman said she had not come to cause harm and that she had been catfished by someone posing as Moore on the internet. The impersonator had reportedly promised her she could come live with him, which led her to travel to California from out of state with her belongings.

Dizon told police she did not want the woman arrested, and officers released her without further incident but filed a trespass report.

The incident points to a pattern of fraud tied to Moore's name and likeness.