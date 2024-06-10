'Furiosa' Actor Nathan Jones Tells Fans the Movie Isn't Real After Receiving Negative Reactions to 'Sensitive' Scene

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Nathan Jones has reminded fans of the film that actions depicted in the movie are all fictional after he received some threatening messages online.

Jones went on his Facebook page to reveal some users had sent messages regarding a controversial scene in the film involving his character Rictus Erectus suggestively touching the hair of a young Furiosa played by child actor Alyla Browne. The scene was disturbing enough to make fans uncomfortable, and Jones had to set the record straight and remind them that movies aren't real.

"I've noticed a few queries and private messages about my role in Mad Max: Furiosa, particularly regarding a scene with young Furiosa," said Jones. "This is a very sensitive subject, and I want to emphasize that it involves a fictional character."

He added, "The details can be uncomfortable, and as an actor, my job is to portray a character based on the direction and script provided to me. I appreciate your understanding and support in recognizing the distinction between fiction and reality. Thank you."