D4vd’s Hollywood Hills Rental Gets Price Cut After Months Without a Tenant

A Hollywood Hills home previously rented by D4vd has reportedly undergone a sizable price cut after spending months on the market without finding a new tenant.

According to TMZ, the monthly asking price for the Doheny Drive property was reduced from $23,950 to $21,500 on Aug. 16, a drop of more than 10 percent. The home, located north of Sunset Boulevard, has reportedly been available to rent since February. The property has become a key location in the murder case against D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke.

D4vd moved out in September 2025, days after investigators searched the residence in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. During the search, authorities reportedly used luminol and tested residue while seizing several items, including electronics, computers, chainsaws, objects with suspected blood stains and a cut-up inflatable pool.

Prosecutors allege Celeste went to the Hollywood Hills property in April 2025 and was last seen alive on April 23.

Months later, on Sept. 8, her decomposed remains were discovered inside the front trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd at a Hollywood tow yard. Employees reportedly alerted authorities after noticing a foul odor coming from the vehicle.