D4vd’s Hollywood Hills Rental Gets Price Cut After Months Without a Tenant

A Hollywood Hills home previously rented by D4vd has reportedly undergone a sizable price cut after spending months on the market without finding a new tenant.
According to TMZ, the monthly asking price for the Doheny Drive property was reduced from $23,950 to $21,500 on Aug. 16, a drop of more than 10 percent. The home, located north of Sunset Boulevard, has reportedly been available to rent since February. The property has become a key location in the murder case against D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke.
D4vd moved out in September 2025, days after investigators searched the residence in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. During the search, authorities reportedly used luminol and tested residue while seizing several items, including electronics, computers, chainsaws, objects with suspected blood stains and a cut-up inflatable pool.
Prosecutors allege Celeste went to the Hollywood Hills property in April 2025 and was last seen alive on April 23.
Months later, on Sept. 8, her decomposed remains were discovered inside the front trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd at a Hollywood tow yard. Employees reportedly alerted authorities after noticing a foul odor coming from the vehicle.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed Celeste's death when charges were announced.
"A parent's nightmare is a situation where your daughter goes out one night and never comes back," Hochman said. "Celeste went to Burke's house in the Hollywood Hills. She was never heard from again."
Prosecutors allege Burke stabbed Celeste multiple times and allowed her to bleed to death. A trial brief further alleges that items including two chainsaws, a shovel, body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, inflatable pool and burn cage were ordered to the residence under a false name following her death.
Authorities claim the pool was used inside the garage to contain blood while Celeste's body was dismembered.
Burke was arrested on April 16 and charged four days later with first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains. Prosecutors allege Burke first met Celeste in 2021 and that a sexual relationship began when she was 13.
The special-circumstances allegations include lying in wait, murder for financial gain and murdering a witness. If convicted as charged, Burke could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Burke has pleaded not guilty.
"The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death," his attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter said.