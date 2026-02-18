Christy Carlson Romano Reveals Positive Cancer Screening, Fighting Insurance Companies Over Costs

Christy Carlson Romano is opening up about a frightening health development, revealing that a recent cancer screening showed concerning results that could indicate cancer. The former Disney Channel star shared the news in an emotional video posted to Instagram, explaining that she and her husband, Brendon Rooney, decided to undergo testing due to their family histories. "Both my parents had cancer, my mom beat it, my dad eventually didn't. My grandmother on my mom's side had lung cancer and died from that," Romano said. "My husband's came back completely negative. Mine did not come back negative."

Romano said the results mean she could potentially have what she described as "stageable cancer," and she is now trying to get further testing to confirm what's happening. “So basically what that means is I may have stageable cancer, except are to get a PET scan and fighting with companies to get that covered,” Romano said, referencing ongoing challenges with insurance approval.

The actress said the news was especially difficult to process because it came during an otherwise happy time in her life and career. "I kind of was like in disbelief about it because I was filming and I was so happy to be back on set," she said. "And I didn't want to really think about it much until I got home." Romano also reflected on how cancer has affected those around her, including actor James Van Der Beek, whom she knew through their Texas community. "He's a pillar of our community in Texas… and he's not with us anymore. And cancer is everywhere. And which is why I got this test," she said.