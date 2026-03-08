Chanel Names Bhavitha Mandava House Ambassador

Chanel has named model Bhavitha Mandava as a house ambassador, marking another milestone in her fast-rising fashion career.

Mandava first appeared on the Chanel runway last season for creative director Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection with the brand. Her presence quickly became a standout moment, as she made history by becoming the first Indian model to open a Chanel show when she led the Métiers d’Art presentation in New York City in December.

Before entering the fashion world, Mandava was pursuing a master’s degree in integrated design and media at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering. Her path changed suddenly after she was discovered by a modeling scout while riding the subway in New York City.

Within weeks of being scouted, she was cast in a runway show by Blazy, who was then leading Bottega Veneta. Since then, Mandava has quickly established herself as one of the designer’s favorite collaborators.

Blazy praised Mandava while announcing her new role with Chanel, highlighting both her personality and the energy she brings to the brand.