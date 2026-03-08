Pop Culture

Chanel Names Bhavitha Mandava House Ambassador

The rising model, discovered on a New York subway, continues her rapid ascent after making history on Chanel’s runway.

Bhavitha Mandava with an intricate feathered headpiece and a textured white outfit smiles on a runway with a pink and orange blurred background.
(Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Chanel has named model Bhavitha Mandava as a house ambassador, marking another milestone in her fast-rising fashion career.

Mandava first appeared on the Chanel runway last season for creative director Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection with the brand. Her presence quickly became a standout moment, as she made history by becoming the first Indian model to open a Chanel show when she led the Métiers d’Art presentation in New York City in December.

Before entering the fashion world, Mandava was pursuing a master’s degree in integrated design and media at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering. Her path changed suddenly after she was discovered by a modeling scout while riding the subway in New York City.

Within weeks of being scouted, she was cast in a runway show by Blazy, who was then leading Bottega Veneta. Since then, Mandava has quickly established herself as one of the designer’s favorite collaborators.

Blazy praised Mandava while announcing her new role with Chanel, highlighting both her personality and the energy she brings to the brand.

“Since we met, Bhavitha has never ceased to amaze me,” Blazy said in a statement. “She’s intelligent, grounded, and carries a real sense of joy. We’re thrilled she’ll be part of this new chapter with Chanel.”

Mandava’s growing prominence in fashion has been accompanied by several memorable moments. After opening the Métiers d’Art show, she shared a heartfelt video online showing her parents watching the broadcast at home and cheering her on, a clip that resonated widely with fans.

The 26-year-old model has continued to build momentum. Earlier this year, she closed Chanel’s haute couture show wearing a bridal look and has since appeared on the covers of major publications, including British Vogue and i-D.

Mandava said becoming an ambassador for Chanel holds special meaning for her, especially given the brand’s longstanding association with modern, independent women.

“Chanel has always represented the spirit of the modern working woman in motion,” she said. “That’s something I deeply connect with, and I’m proud to embody it.”

Her appointment also continues Chanel’s tradition of turning standout runway models into ambassadors, a lineage that includes figures such as Inès de la Fressange and Claudia Schiffer.

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