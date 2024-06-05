Martin Lawrence Address Health Concerns Following Viral Video: 'I'm Blessed'

Martin Lawrence is addressing his health after fans became concerned about the actor's well-being following a recent interview and red carpet appearance.
The speculation regarding Martin's health began last week, when a clip made the rounds on social media of the actor looking disoriented during an interview with Will Smith for the pair's new film Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
People on social media were once again left wondering whether Martin was OK after Will appeared to be supporting Lawrence to walk on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys 4.
Thankfully, Martin is reassuring fans that everything is fine, as the actor addressed the rumors in a recent interview on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning.
“I’m fine. I’m in Gods hands," he shared. "I’m blessed- I’m glad to be waking up everyday and everything. No need for people to be concerned."
He added, "I'm healthy as hell. Stop the rumors."
Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters this Friday. The fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise, following 1995's first film 2003's Bad Boys II, and 2020's Bad Boys for Life, the latest edition finds the buddy cop duo is attempting to clear up the name of their deceased Captain Conrad Howard.