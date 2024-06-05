Martin Lawrence Address Health Concerns Following Viral Video: 'I'm Blessed'

Martin Lawrence is addressing his health after fans became concerned about the actor's well-being following a recent interview and red carpet appearance.

The speculation regarding Martin's health began last week, when a clip made the rounds on social media of the actor looking disoriented during an interview with Will Smith for the pair's new film Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

People on social media were once again left wondering whether Martin was OK after Will appeared to be supporting Lawrence to walk on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys 4.