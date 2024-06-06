Will Smith Answers Whether ‘Fresh Prince’ or ‘Martin’ Was Better: ‘Martin Was Hands Down Funnier Than Me’

Will Smith answered the age-old question of which is better, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air or Martin?

Chad Ochocinco Johnson lobbed the inquiry at Smith in a new episode of Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe.

“It wasn’t even a competition,” Smith said, as he's seated next to Martin Lawrence. “Martin was hands down funnier than me. I used to study this dude in pure jealousy at the level of comedic genius that he could portray. I’m an actor that needs a script. Martin, you can just roll and say, ‘Go’ and just let it rip and make it up and different takes and all of that and just how he used his body and he’ll look and notice something in the room and grab it and use it.”