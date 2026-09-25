T-Pain’s Viral ‘Men’s Set’ Has Fans Thinking He’s in the Hospital

Commenters compared the outfit to ICU gear and an ambulance gown, with several admitting they nearly prayed for the singer before realizing he was fine.

He flashed the $55.50 receipt for the XXL INCERUN set and teased, “Y’all hate me bro,” while struggling to stop laughing at the look himself.

T-Pain called his icy-blue Temu outfit a “men’s set,” while TikTok viewers joked that the cropped look made him seem hospitalized.

If you opened TikTok this week and thought T-Pain was broadcasting from a hospital room, congratulations. You had plenty of company. The “Buy U a Drank” singer popped up on Thursday, Sept. 24, dressed head to toe in icy blue, wearing matching pants, a fitted cropped top and a zip-up jacket. Add in the white head covering and the whole thing had more than a few viewers mentally checking him into the nearest hospital. In the video, though, T-Pain was focused on defending the fit itself. “The first thing I want y’all to do is stop hating,” he said, before reminding viewers of the time Lil Wayne “came out on stage in the tightest pants known to man,” and suddenly skinny jeans were everywhere.

“I’m not saying this is my taste or anything like that,” he continued. “But I saw it on Temu and I was like, ‘Hey, why not?’” Then the receipt flashed on screen, showing a listing for a baby blue “INCERUN Men’S Set” in size XXL, $55.50 after credit. “It’s a men’s set!” T-Pain shouted. “It says it’s a men’s …” He cracked up before he could finish, and someone off camera lost it right along with him. “It’s a men’s set,” he tried again, still laughing. The video then cut to the Grammy winner standing up to show off the full look in all its glory. “Y’all n****s hate me bro. That’s all it is. I get it,” he teased. “Hey, look. If I was you, I’d hate me too.” Unfortunately for T-Pain, viewers were less concerned with whether the set was technically menswear and more concerned with whether something had happened to him. “TPAIN I THOUGHT YOU WERE IN ICU AFTER BRAIN SURGERY MY DUDE 😭,” one person wrote.

“Sir I thought we were about to get some bad news,” another added. “I was like dang they letting him drink white claw in the ambulance,” a third joked. “First of all…..I thought something had happened, I was about to pray,” someone else said. For the record, T-Pain is very much alive and extremely booked. Earlier this month, the longtime gamer and streamer appeared at BlizzCon in Anaheim, where he presented the championship trophy to the winning team at the Overwatch World Cup. A week later, he performed a bass set under his Teddy Pain alias at Nocturnal Wonderland.

Next up, he's headlining an outdoor show at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Oct. 17, with Ari Lennox opening.