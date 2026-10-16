Noah Fearnley and Grace Swanson Bring ‘Gossip Girl’-Style Drama to TikTok With ‘Caldwell Academy’

SuperLab will screen a 58-minute cut at New York City’s ALZA festival on October 17, while pursuing distribution, planning three more originals by the end of 2026, and preparing Caldwell Academy season two for an early-2027 shoot.

Grace Swanson created the series and stars opposite Noah Fearnley, using Eden Clarke and Beckett Langford’s romance to explore class, ambition, and who gets to make mistakes without consequences.

SuperLab’s 44-episode vertical romance Caldwell Academy drew 3 million TikTok views in five days with its Gossip Girl-style mix of prep-school power struggles and enemies-to-lovers drama.

SuperLab pitched its new microseries Caldwell Academy as "Gossip Girl, but make it vertical," and fans enrolled fast. The 44-episode prep school romance premiered on TikTok last week, pulling in 2 million views in its first three days and climbing to 3 million by day five, according to the studio.

Starring Love Story actor Noah Fearnley and microdrama mainstay Grace Swanson, the series takes viewers inside an elite boarding school where power and reputation are everything. Swanson plays Eden Clarke, an ambitious student president who gets stuck with a month of detention alongside Beckett Langford (Fearnley), the school's lacrosse star. What starts as a punishment turns into a full-blown enemies-to-lovers situation, but Swanson, who also created the series, wanted the story to go beyond Eden and Beckett's relationship. “Caldwell's central romance gave us a way into larger questions of class, ambition, and who gets to make mistakes without paying for them,” she explained in a statement. “I worked closely with writer Adam Santa Cruz and director and producer Thomas Pallier to build out that world. We wanted the supporting characters and their competing interests to carry enough weight to sustain the series beyond its central couple and first season.”

Of course, Fearnley and Swanson already know a thing or two about playing romantic leads together. The pair previously starred opposite each other in the 2024 verticals Driven to Love and Scents and Sensibility: Two Fated Mates — and fans have been shipping them ever since. Swanson shut down the real-life speculation on SuperLab's Lab Notes podcast in September. “I'm not dating any of my co-stars,” she insisted. “I'm deeply great friends with them, but you guys, like, I promise I'm not.”

Both actors have made names for themselves in the booming microdrama industry. Fearnley went from working a hotel front desk to starring in roughly 50 vertical productions, while Swanson has more than 40 under her belt. She's also SuperLab's head of production and development. And the industry is getting some serious attention. Even Hollywood heavyweights like NBCUniversal and Fox are entering the space, with U.S. microdrama revenue projected to reach $1.5 billion this year, according to Reuters.