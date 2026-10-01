‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Shari Turns Herself In, Calls Ex’s Claims ‘Fabricated’

Shari is backing an Alabama bill that would strengthen penalties for knowingly false reports, which state Sen. Merika Coleman plans to introduce in the 2027 legislative session.

The former Love & Marriage: Huntsville star left Madison County Jail less than two hours after booking and said years of harassment have harmed her family, children, and livelihood.

Former Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody Shari (real name: Melody Shari Rodgers) turned herself in to Alabama authorities on a domestic violence–harassment charge—and immediately accused ex-husband Martell Holt of weaponizing the legal system against her. According to WAFF, Rodgers, who appeared on the OWN series as Melody Holt before reclaiming her maiden name following their divorce, was booked into the Madison County Jail shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22. Jail records list the charge as third-degree domestic violence–harassment. She was released before 11 a.m. that same day. According to Rodgers’ publicist, the case stems from “allegations of harassment by her ex-husband and former co-star, Martell Holt.” Rodgers flatly denied the allegations, calling them “fabricated” and arguing that the arrest is the latest escalation in years of conflict that has affected far more than her public image.

“I have endured years of harassment that has affected my family, children, and livelihood,” Rodgers said in a statement. “While this is traumatizing, I know that it is far bigger than me. This is a national issue because it’s far too easy to get warrants on innocent people.” Rodgers is now attempting to turn that claim into legislative action. She said attorneys in the Alabama Senate have drafted a bill based on her experience that would create tougher consequences for people who knowingly make false reports. State Sen. Merika Coleman confirmed that she plans to introduce the proposal when the 2027 legislative session opens on Feb. 2. The current draft would expand Alabama’s false-reporting law beyond complaints made to police. It would also cover knowingly false filings submitted to regulatory agencies, professional licensing boards, and the state Ethics Commission. In certain serious cases, penalties would increase, while people wrongfully named in reports could be recognized as victims and become eligible for restitution.

“This legislation is about accountability,” Coleman said. “No one should be able to intentionally misuse governmental or professional processes to harass, harm, or retaliate against another person without meaningful consequences.” The arrest drags Rodgers back into a relationship that supplied Love & Marriage: Huntsville with some of its most explosive material. She and Holt entered the series as a married couple building businesses and raising a family. That image unraveled as Holt’s repeated infidelity—including his years-long relationship with Arionne Curry—came into full view. Holt later fathered a child with Curry, and the fallout helped end his marriage to Rodgers after years of betrayal played out before OWN’s cameras. Curry has since joined the current season as Holt’s significant other, while Rodgers has left both the show and the marriage behind.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or relationship abuse, free and confidential help is available 24/7 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text START to 88788, or visit TheHotline.org. Call 911 in an immediate emergency.