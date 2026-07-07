Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan, born Gionna Jene Daddio in Paramus, New Jersey, entered WWE’s developmental system in 2014 and made her main roster debut on Raw in 2017 as part of the Riott Squad. She captured her first singles title by winning the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship in 2022 after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, defeating Ronda Rousey in a surprise upset that marked a major milestone in her career. Throughout her WWE tenure, Morgan has been featured in high-profile matches such as the 2022 Money in the Bank ladder match. Her character evolution from a rebellious faction member to a resilient underdog has been highlighted in storylines involving rivalries with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, solidifying her presence in WWE’s women’s division. In April 2026, she won the WWE Women's World Championship at Wrestlemania 42.

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Ahead of the WWE's Clash of Champions event, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan reflects on her journey, style evolution, and the beginnings of her Wonderland Ranch.
Khal

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Rhea Ripley confronts the Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan during Monday Night RAW at Van Andel Arena on November 18, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
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