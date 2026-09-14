After the success of A24’s Backrooms, Hollywood pundits claimed studios would start mining more internet horror as an unlimited box-office money glitch. It was recently announced that the YouTube horror series The Mandela Catalogue—which is produced by Steven Spielberg—would be arriving in 2028. That same day, another announcement hit: A24 would join the SCP Foundation movie, with a target theatrical release in 2027.
“A24 will co-produce with Roy Lee and Steven Schneider for Spooky Pictures, alongside Josh Goldbloom,” the Deadline article reported, “who has worked on past V/H/S entries including V/H/S/94, V/H/S/99 and V/H/S/Halloween, and Michael Schreiber, who also worked across multiple installments.“ This makes sense, considering that the found footage horror film series normally features multiple stories per film, a great fit for the expansive SCP Foundation universe of anomalies. Sure enough, folks have been speculating about what appears to be the tenth installment of the V/H/S series, V/H/S: SCP.
For a certain sector of the internet horror community, this is extremely intriguing news. For fans of A24 or horror in general who know nothing about the SCP Foundation or the V/H/S series, this may as well be written in Sanskrit. As always, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about A24’s upcoming V/H/S: SCP film.
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What is the SCP Foundation?
Originating back in January 2008, the SCP Foundation is the organization at the heart of a massive, collaborative horror/science fiction project that details the many “anomalies” being Secured, Contained, and Protected from everyday society. The Wiki is full of “SCP Files,” which detail each anomaly’s specific abilities, along with stories about their containment and the times they break free.
The key to the project has been maintaining a more scientific academic tone to the writing; these aren’t written a first-person tales, but actual case study files, written from an observer as opposed to someone being hunted by an anomaly.
The series has spawned everything from novels and a stage play to a podcast, video games, and now, a movie.
What is the V/H/S franchise?
Starting in 2012, the V/H/S franchise is a collection of anthology-style found footage horror films; V/H/S: SCP would be the tenth in the series, which also includes two spin-off films and a miniseries. (The ninth film, V/H/S/Mixtape, features Ernest Dickerson, Flying Lotus, the RZA, and more, and will be released on October 9, 2026.)
The first film was largely made up of filmmakers in the Bloody Disgusting community, and included Adam Wingard (Onslaught, You’re Next, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Ti West (the X trilogy), and others, making five short films surrounding a group of criminals who committed their dirty work to VHS (with a sixth film springing out of the overall presentation). This was followed by sequels in 2013 and 2014; the series went on hiatus until 2021, with a V/H/S film dropping annually since 2021.
2016’s Sirens was a spin-off based on one of the segments from the origln, with Kids vs. Aliens (2022) being a spin-off of a segment from V/H/S/2.
As the series has progressed, the installments sometimes have themes, mostly based on eras, ranging from the ‘80s to “beyond.”
Who is working on this film?
That’s tough to say. Because the V/H/S films are anthologies, multiple directors each take on a different segment. Spooky Pictures has produced the Halloween and upcoming Mixtape editions of the franchise and is set to produce this SCP film, along with Image Nation.
The addition of A24 is where this gets interesting; based on the success of the internet-based liminal horror hit Backrooms in particular and their proven track record over the years, there’s no telling who could be directing on this film. (Both Wingard and West have done films with A24 recently!) And to take it a step further, since the SCP Foundation is an internet-based project, maybe the SCP film will be set in this era and feature people using cellphones and such to record footage, as opposed to previous films, where the medium may be VHS or DVD.
Just a thought!
When will V/H/S: SCP be released?
All the reports said was 2027; these films have been October releases since 2021, and V/H/S: Mixtape is scheduled to drop on October 9, 2026.