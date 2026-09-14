After the success of A24’s Backrooms, Hollywood pundits claimed studios would start mining more internet horror as an unlimited box-office money glitch. It was recently announced that the YouTube horror series The Mandela Catalogue—which is produced by Steven Spielberg—would be arriving in 2028. That same day, another announcement hit: A24 would join the SCP Foundation movie, with a target theatrical release in 2027.

“A24 will co-produce with Roy Lee and Steven Schneider for Spooky Pictures, alongside Josh Goldbloom,” the Deadline article reported, “who has worked on past V/H/S entries including V/H/S/94, V/H/S/99 and V/H/S/Halloween, and Michael Schreiber, who also worked across multiple installments.“ This makes sense, considering that the found footage horror film series normally features multiple stories per film, a great fit for the expansive SCP Foundation universe of anomalies. Sure enough, folks have been speculating about what appears to be the tenth installment of the V/H/S series, V/H/S: SCP.

For a certain sector of the internet horror community, this is extremely intriguing news. For fans of A24 or horror in general who know nothing about the SCP Foundation or the V/H/S series, this may as well be written in Sanskrit. As always, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about A24’s upcoming V/H/S: SCP film.