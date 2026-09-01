Pokémon Addresses Hacked X Account That Was Used to Promote Memecoin

The official X account of Pokémon was briefly hacked last week, and it was used to promote a memecoin.

In a since-deleted post shared on X Thursday (Aug. 27), Pokémon responded to the hack, stating its account was “temporarily compromised” for about 30 minutes.

“We’re aware that our X account was accessed without authorization and used to publish posts promoting a cryptocurrency,” the company said in a statement, according to Dexerto. “These posts were not created or approved by Pokemon and have been removed. We have secured the account and are investigating the incident. We’re sorry for the confusion and appreciate your patience.”

The compromised post in question claimed to be celebrating “30 years of Pokémon in a whole new way” with a link and contract address to what the post falsely claimed was the franchise’s official memecoin.

It’s unclear how exactly Pokémon’s account was hacked or how many people were impacted by the false promotion.