Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Wife Sues Business Manager Over Botched Estate Plan, Life Insurance Policy

Tenisha Warner is taking legal action against the financial advisor who managed her late husband's affairs for nearly three decades, alleging he failed to carry out crucial estate planning and insurance decisions Malcolm-Jamal Warner intended to make before his death.

According to TMZ, Tenisha filed a professional negligence lawsuit against Malcolm's longtime business manager and financial advisor, who handled the actor's finances from 1996 until 2023. The suit alleges the advisor failed to finalize estate plan changes Malcolm had directed him to make—changes that would have shifted provisions away from his mother and toward his wife and daughter—and never completed a $2 million life insurance policy Malcolm wanted in place for his family.

The estate plan the advisor helped create in 1996 left the majority of Malcolm's assets to his mother, Pamela Warner. Under the Warner Family Trust established that year, 70% of the estate was designated for Pamela, while 15% each was left to Malcolm's late father, Robert Warner Jr., and his half-sister, Collage. Malcolm and Tenisha had not yet met when those documents were drafted.

"Malcolm had every intention to provide for our nine-year-old daughter and me," Tenisha said in a statement. "He was close to finalizing a new estate plan to replace the stale plan created in 1996 when he was 26 years old, 20 years before we met."

Tenisha alleges updated estate planning documents were prepared but never executed before Malcolm's death. She also claims the advisor failed to complete the $2 million life insurance policy Malcolm intended to secure for his wife and daughter. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.