Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mom Says His Widow Rejected Deal Worth Millions

Pamela has reached a separate settlement with MacKenzie’s court-appointed guardian and wants a judge to approve it while dismissing Tenisha’s Georgia lawsuit.

Tenisha claims Warner failed to fulfill their 2022 prenup, including a $1 million life insurance policy and $5,000 monthly payments for her work as his chief of staff and assistant, leaving her owed about $1.2 million.

Pamela Warner says Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow, Tenisha, rejected a private deal that would have given Pamela a one-time trust payment and directed most remaining assets to his 9-year-old daughter, MacKenzie.

The fight over Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s estate is heating up again. His mother, Pamela Warner, is pushing back against claims made by his widow, Tenisha Warner, and says Tenisha rejected an attempt to resolve their multimillion-dollar dispute outside of court—even as Pamela moves forward with a separate settlement involving Warner’s 9-year-old daughter, MacKenzie. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Pamela says she offered to take a one-time payment from her late son’s trust and direct the overwhelming majority of its remaining assets to MacKenzie. She also pointed to other provisions Warner allegedly made for his family, including a $2 million life insurance policy, a Georgia trust used to purchase a home for Tenisha and MacKenzie, and a retirement account worth approximately $2.4 million that was left to Tenisha.