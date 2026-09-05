Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mom Says His Widow Rejected Deal Worth Millions

Key Takeaways
- Pamela Warner says Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow, Tenisha, rejected a private deal that would have given Pamela a one-time trust payment and directed most remaining assets to his 9-year-old daughter, MacKenzie.
- Tenisha claims Warner failed to fulfill their 2022 prenup, including a $1 million life insurance policy and $5,000 monthly payments for her work as his chief of staff and assistant, leaving her owed about $1.2 million.
- Pamela has reached a separate settlement with MacKenzie’s court-appointed guardian and wants a judge to approve it while dismissing Tenisha’s Georgia lawsuit.
The fight over Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s estate is heating up again. His mother, Pamela Warner, is pushing back against claims made by his widow, Tenisha Warner, and says Tenisha rejected an attempt to resolve their multimillion-dollar dispute outside of court—even as Pamela moves forward with a separate settlement involving Warner’s 9-year-old daughter, MacKenzie.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Pamela says she offered to take a one-time payment from her late son’s trust and direct the overwhelming majority of its remaining assets to MacKenzie. She also pointed to other provisions Warner allegedly made for his family, including a $2 million life insurance policy, a Georgia trust used to purchase a home for Tenisha and MacKenzie, and a retirement account worth approximately $2.4 million that was left to Tenisha.
Pamela claims Tenisha rejected efforts to settle their differences privately and proceeded with her lawsuit. Pamela subsequently reached an agreement directly with MacKenzie’s court-appointed guardian and is now asking a judge to approve that settlement. She also wants Tenisha’s separate Georgia case dismissed.
At the center of the increasingly contentious fight is what Malcolm-Jamal Warner intended for his family—and what he actually put in place before his unexpected death. Pamela argues that the dispute should not revolve around what either woman believes she deserves.
She maintains that Warner deliberately intended for his mother to receive part of his estate, citing their close relationship and her decades spent managing his career.
Tenisha's position is considerably different. She sued Pamela in July, alleging that Warner had never fulfilled several financial obligations set forth in their 2022 prenuptial agreement. Among them, Tenisha claims, was a promise to maintain a $1 million life insurance policy naming her as sole beneficiary.
She also alleges Warner agreed to pay her $5,000 per month for working as his chief of staff and assistant. Tenisha estimates she is owed roughly $1.2 million.
Pamela's representatives previously announced an agreement that would direct most of the trust and estate to MacKenzie, pending court approval. The settlement involving Warner's daughter has not resolved the separate dispute between his mother and widow.
That tension became public one year after Warner died at 54 in an accidental drowning in Costa Rica. Tenisha said she took legal action because she was now her daughter's sole provider and needed to protect their rights. Pamela, meanwhile, has denied trying to keep money from her granddaughter.
The court fight also stands in sharp contrast to the family's recent public remembrances of Warner. Tenisha marked his birthday by recreating the quiet celebrations he loved at home with his wife, daughter, and her collection of stuffed animals, writing, "He loved us with his whole heart, in ways I will never know again."