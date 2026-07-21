Watch Streamer ChrisGoneCrazy Propose to Nia Love at Streamer University

Congratulations are in order for ChrisGoneCrazy and Nia Love on their engagement following a surprise proposal at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University. After Chris delivered an acceptance speech for their “Best In Room Content” award, the group WanMor came onto the stage with flowers in their hands, singing “Heaven Can Wait” by Michael Jackson. Clearly oblivious to the imminent proposal, RealNiaLove started dancing onstage. It did not take long for her to realize what was about to happen.

“You changed my life,” ChrisGoneCrazy repeatedly said while fighting back tears. After ChrisGoneCrazy got down on one knee and displayed the ring, RealNiaLove ran over and leapt into his arms. When he was finally able to propose, RealNiaLove enthusiastically said yes.

Afterwards, Chris gave a shoutout to WanMor, saying, “She loves y’all. This was her personal request for her proposal.” Chris then expressed his gratitude for Kai, revealing he helped with putting everything together, from the proposal to getting WanMore to perform to the ring. After embracing Chris, Kai told Nia, “I been knew about all this.” Skip ahead to the 1:21:00 mark to check out the proposal. Kai announced on Monday’s stream that he plans on taking the third installment of Streamer University to Europe next year.

“Streamer University is an idea that I had in my head that is now the entire world, and a reality that I realized was just way bigger than me,” he said. “And I did say that I am going to be doing this event for every single year until I don't know what happens. So I wanted to announce something that I'm super excited for with you guys. And that is, Streamer University 2027 will be taking place in Europe.”