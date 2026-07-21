New Balance has unveiled the latest sneakers to its performance running lineup with the debut of the SuperComp Elite v6 and the SuperComp Rebel v1. The New Balance SuperComp Elite v6 is the sixth variation of its marathon-centric road racing sneaker, while the SuperComp Rebel v1 is designed to be worn during training sessions leading up to race day. New Balance also worked closely with world champion triathlete Alex Yee, as well as two-time Olympian and American marathon record holder Emily Sisson, on both the development and design of both silhouettes. Ahead of the launch in August, here’s everything you need to know about the New Balance SuperComp Elite v6 and SuperComp Rebel v1.

What are the key differences between the New Balance SuperComp Elite v6 and the SuperComp Rebel v1?

The New Balance SuperComp Elite v6 is specifically designed to be worn during a race like a marathon, whereas the SuperComp Rebel v1 is made to be worn during training. A plate is embedded within the Infinion foam midsole of the Elite v6, while the Rebel v1 has an Infinion foam midsole throughout.

What are the similarities between the SuperComp Elite V6 and the SuperComp Rebel v1?

Both the SuperComp Elite v6 and the Rebel v1 are equipped with Fantomfit tech on the upper for lockdown, while the new Infinion foam midsoles help provide energy return with every step.

When are the New Balance SuperComp Elite v6 and the Rebel v1 releasing?

The New Balance SuperComp Elite v6 releases on August 6 and the SuperComp Rebel v1 drops on August 20.

Where can I buy the New Balance SuperComp Elite v6 and the Rebel v1?

Both the New Balance SuperComp Elite v6 and the Rebel v1 are releasing at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance stores.

How much do the New Balance SuperComp Elite v6 and Rebel v1 cost?

The New Balance SuperComp Rebel v1 retails for $190, while the SuperComp Elite v6 costs $275.