Zendaya Talks Moving Away From High School Roles, Says It’s ‘Refreshing’: ‘I Hope People Buy Me as My Own Age’

Calling her role in Challengers "refreshing," Zendaya admitted that it was also "kind of scary." "Because I was like, ‘I hope people buy me as my own age, or maybe a little bit older, because I have friends that have kids, or are having kids,'" she told Vogue.

Since Zendaya was a child star who played on Disney sitcoms Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover, she received educational lessons on-set instead of going to a traditional high school. She confessed to the publication that it potentially stunted her into just recently having an "angsty teenager phase."

“I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye, or being a child actor. We’ve seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental,” she told Vogue.

"And I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, ‘Oh, okay, wait a minute: I’ve only ever done what I’ve known, and this is all I’ve known,'" she continued. "I’m almost going through my angsty teenager phase now, because I didn’t really have the time to do it before. I felt like I was thrust into a very adult position: I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early, and there was a lot of role-​reversal happening, and just kind of becoming grown, really."